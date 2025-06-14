US SEC approves Trump Media and Technology Group’s Bitcoin Treasury Agreement Registration Statement

PANews reported on June 14 that according to GlobeNewswire, Trump Media & Technology Group (DJT) announced that the previously submitted S-3 registration statement has been approved by the US SEC. The statement involves the debt and equity financing agreement reached between the company and about 50 investors, with a total fundraising amount of about US$2.3 billion. This is one of the largest Bitcoin treasury transactions by a listed company to date. The funds will be used to establish a Bitcoin treasury and general corporate purposes, and to register 56 million shares and 29 million convertible notes. The document also contains a general shelf registration to provide flexibility for subsequent capital operations.

Earlier news , Trump Media Group registered up to $12 billion in new securities in a new S-3 filing, which can be used to purchase Bitcoin.