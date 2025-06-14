Sharplink Gaming Becomes Largest Public ETH Holder With $463 Million Purchase

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/06/14 05:30
Ethereum
ETH$4,508.28-0.09%

Sharplink Gaming has secured 176,271 ETH for $463 million, becoming the largest publicly traded holder of ether globally, and actively staking the majority of its position to earn network rewards.

Acquisition of 176,000+ ETH Sees Sharplink Double Down on Ethereum

Sharplink Gaming, Inc. (Nasdaq: SBET) has made headlines by acquiring 176,271 ETH for $462.9 million, positioning itself as the largest publicly traded ether holder worldwide. This milestone surpasses other public firms, leaving only the Ethereum Foundation ahead in total holdings.

The acquisition, averaging $2,626 per ETH, was funded through the company’s previously disclosed private investment in public equity (PIPE) and additional proceeds from its $1 billion at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program.

“This is a landmark moment for Sharplink and for public company adoption of digital assets. Our decision to make ETH our primary treasury reserve asset reflects deep conviction in its role as programmable, yield-bearing digital capital,” said Rob Phythian, CEO of Sharplink Gaming.

Between May 30 and June 12, Sharplink raised $79 million in gross proceeds via its ATM facility, with the majority allocated to expanding its ETH treasury position.

Joseph Lubin, Chairman of Sharplink Gaming and Co-founder of Ethereum, spoke about Sharplink’s significant capital allocation to ETH.

Over 95% of Sharplink’s ETH is now actively deployed in staking and liquid staking platforms, not only generating yield but also supporting the Ethereum network’s security. The company has also reported an 11.8% ETH-per-share growth since June 2, 2025, enhancing shareholder exposure to the asset’s performance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Weekly preview | US April CPI data will be released; VanEck plans to launch new crypto-related ETFs

Weekly preview | US April CPI data will be released; VanEck plans to launch new crypto-related ETFs

In the coming week from May 12, 2025 to May 18, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
MAY
MAY$0.04559+3.26%
Share
PANews2025/05/11 21:46
Share
Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury

Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury

The post Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Caliber, a publicly traded real estate asset management firm, is starting a Chainlink treasury. The firm will use cash reserves and existing access to capital to acquire LINK. CWD shares jumped nearly 60% on Thursday as the price of LINK itself rose 2.5%. Caliber, a publicly traded real estate asset management company, saw its stock price skyrocket Thursday after announcing that it has adopted a digital assets treasury strategy that will center on Chainlink (LINK). The firm’s strategy was approved by its board of directors, allowing it to allocate a portion of its treasury to acquire LINK—the token that powers a Chainlink’s oracle network, which brings real-world data to blockchain apps. Caliber will use its balance sheet and existing access to capital to acquire LINK, though the firm has not shared how much it intends to acquire.  “This strategy combines what Caliber already does best—raising and managing capital in private equity real estate funds—with one of the most promising financial technologies of our time,” Caliber CEO Chris Loeffler told Decrypt.  “That technology, Chainlink, is directly applicable to our existing real estate business and it will help us to better automate our real estate value calculations (NAV automation), help better administer our funds, and it can help us potentially provide stronger liquidity options for our suite of private funds,” he added. ﻿ In addition to the digital asset treasury, the board of directors approved the creation of the Caliber Crypto Advisory Board—a group of crypto and blockchain experts that will help guide the firm’s digital asset treasury strategy. Loeffler told Decrypt that the board’s composition would be announced soon.  Shares in Caliber (CWD) are up 59% since the opening bell on Thursday, now trading hands at $2.70. However, the stock has traded down nearly 4% in the last month…
RealLink
REAL$0.05847+1.33%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01329+0.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018907+3.79%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 06:22
Share
American Bitcoin Eyeing Nasdaq Debut in September: Reuters

American Bitcoin Eyeing Nasdaq Debut in September: Reuters

Hut 8 CEO Asher Genoot told Reuters that American Bitcoin’s merger with Gryphon Digital mining is nearly complete.
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 05:02
Share

Trending News

More

Weekly preview | US April CPI data will be released; VanEck plans to launch new crypto-related ETFs

Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury

American Bitcoin Eyeing Nasdaq Debut in September: Reuters

Tether Moves USD₮ Onto Bitcoin With RGB Expansion

Apple expresses concerns over UK's plans to enhance competition in the mobile operating system market