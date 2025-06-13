British tech firm expands crypto reserves with $5m bitcoin purchase

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/13 21:35

Smarter Web Company expands its Bitcoin holdings, as more global firms turn to BTC

Corporate interest in Bitcoin (BTC) is reaching new highs, as more companies expand their holdings. On Friday, June 13, U.K.-based Smarter Web Company announced an additional purchase of 74,27 Bitcoin.

The purchase, worth about $7.7 million, brings the company’s reserves to 242.34 BTC, worth approximately $25 million. The latest transaction was made at an average purchase price of $109,256 per BTC. The overall average purchase price for its reserves stands at $107,002.

The purchase is part of the company’s “10-year plan,” which involves ongoing purchases of BTC for its treasury. The strategy went into effect in April, shortly after the firm went public. The company has also accepted Bitcoin payments since 2023.

Smarter Web Company was founded in 2009 in the U.K. and focuses on web design, development, and other online services. It went public in 2025 through a reverse merger and is listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange. The firm currently has a market cap of more than £377.74 million, with shares rising from £4.50 to over £150 since going public.

Global firms expand BTC holdings

Smarter Web Company is one of several firms using BTC to boost their appeal to investors. Companies typically use a mix of equity and debt to expand their Bitcoin holdings. Management hopes that publicity from the purchases will drive investor interest in the company’s stock.

The strategy was originally pioneered by Michael Saylor, who turned his company into a leveraged bet on Bitcoin. Now, similar reserve accumulation is increasingly popular among a wide range of firms, including those whose core businesses are unrelated to Bitcoin or crypto.

Among these companies is Trump Media & Technology Group, which plans to raise $2.5 billion to buy BTC with equity and debt. Memestock GameStop is another big BTC buyer, raising $1.75 billion to buy the crypto asset.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury

Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury

The post Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Caliber, a publicly traded real estate asset management firm, is starting a Chainlink treasury. The firm will use cash reserves and existing access to capital to acquire LINK. CWD shares jumped nearly 60% on Thursday as the price of LINK itself rose 2.5%. Caliber, a publicly traded real estate asset management company, saw its stock price skyrocket Thursday after announcing that it has adopted a digital assets treasury strategy that will center on Chainlink (LINK). The firm’s strategy was approved by its board of directors, allowing it to allocate a portion of its treasury to acquire LINK—the token that powers a Chainlink’s oracle network, which brings real-world data to blockchain apps. Caliber will use its balance sheet and existing access to capital to acquire LINK, though the firm has not shared how much it intends to acquire.  “This strategy combines what Caliber already does best—raising and managing capital in private equity real estate funds—with one of the most promising financial technologies of our time,” Caliber CEO Chris Loeffler told Decrypt.  “That technology, Chainlink, is directly applicable to our existing real estate business and it will help us to better automate our real estate value calculations (NAV automation), help better administer our funds, and it can help us potentially provide stronger liquidity options for our suite of private funds,” he added. ﻿ In addition to the digital asset treasury, the board of directors approved the creation of the Caliber Crypto Advisory Board—a group of crypto and blockchain experts that will help guide the firm’s digital asset treasury strategy. Loeffler told Decrypt that the board’s composition would be announced soon.  Shares in Caliber (CWD) are up 59% since the opening bell on Thursday, now trading hands at $2.70. However, the stock has traded down nearly 4% in the last month…
RealLink
REAL$0.05859+2.01%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01328+0.91%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018875+3.56%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 06:22
Share
Bitcoin, crypto market begin recovery as Israel and Iran agree to a ceasefire

Bitcoin, crypto market begin recovery as Israel and Iran agree to a ceasefire

The cryptocurrency market made a comeback on Monday, rebounding from a weekend dip as top assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP, staged a recovery.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,527.96+1.21%
XRP
XRP$2.9661+0.09%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/24 08:40
Share
American Bitcoin Eyeing Nasdaq Debut in September: Reuters

American Bitcoin Eyeing Nasdaq Debut in September: Reuters

Hut 8 CEO Asher Genoot told Reuters that American Bitcoin’s merger with Gryphon Digital mining is nearly complete.
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 05:02
Share

Trending News

More

Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury

Bitcoin, crypto market begin recovery as Israel and Iran agree to a ceasefire

American Bitcoin Eyeing Nasdaq Debut in September: Reuters

Tether Moves USD₮ Onto Bitcoin With RGB Expansion

Apple expresses concerns over UK's plans to enhance competition in the mobile operating system market