Bitcoin crashes as Israel launches attack on Iran, but charts saw it coming first

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/13 21:13

Bitcoin’s sharp sell-off this week has sparked concerns across the market, with many pointing to escalating tensions between Israel and Iran as the primary catalyst.

While macro headlines triggered panic selling, the charts had already laid out the roadmap. A bearish shark harmonic pattern, coupled with a breakdown from key volume levels, suggested that a corrective move was highly probable. Notably, Bitcoin (BTC) was consolidating near the value area high earlier this week when tensions in the Middle East began escalating.

As news of a military confrontation between Israel and Iran broke, global risk sentiment weakened, leading to widespread liquidation across crypto markets. However, beneath the surface, technical structure had already shown signs of exhaustion. As predicted on June 10 in this analysis article, a shark harmonic pattern hinted at a full market rotation, which ultimately played out in textbook fashion.

Key technical points

  • Bearish Shark Harmonic Completed: Pattern projected a retracement from VAH to VAL.
  • Breakdown of Value Area High: Confirmed technical weakness and led to an impulsive sell-off.
  • News of Israel-Iran Tensions Added Volatility: Macro uncertainty accelerated the move but didn’t initiate it.
  • Value Area Low and Key Low Now in Focus: Price has tapped into strong support — a possible bounce zone.
Bitcoin crashes as Israel launches attack on Iran, but charts saw it coming first - 1

The move began with price consolidating above the value area high (VAH), a level that had acted as resistance throughout recent trading sessions. The confirmation of the shark harmonic came when Bitcoin lost the VAH, triggering a technical breakdown. From there, price moved quickly toward the point of control and then into the value area low, completing the harmonic structure.

While the drop coincided with rising geopolitical tension, particularly the developing military standoff between Israel and Iran, it’s important to note that this was not a random crash. The technical structure had already forecast a bearish expansion, and the news simply added speed and volatility to a move that was already in motion.

Price has now wicked into the VAL, establishing a key swing low. This level is a critical support area. Holding above it may trigger a relief rally or even a full rotation back toward the VAH, provided short-term price action confirms stability.

What to expect in the coming price action

If Bitcoin holds above the value area low and builds support here, a recovery toward the POC and VAH is technically reasonable.

However, if this key swing low is lost with momentum, further downside may unfold. While the news shook the market, the chart had already warned, and this drop may ultimately serve as another long-term buying opportunity within Bitcoin’s broader trend.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury

Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury

The post Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Caliber, a publicly traded real estate asset management firm, is starting a Chainlink treasury. The firm will use cash reserves and existing access to capital to acquire LINK. CWD shares jumped nearly 60% on Thursday as the price of LINK itself rose 2.5%. Caliber, a publicly traded real estate asset management company, saw its stock price skyrocket Thursday after announcing that it has adopted a digital assets treasury strategy that will center on Chainlink (LINK). The firm’s strategy was approved by its board of directors, allowing it to allocate a portion of its treasury to acquire LINK—the token that powers a Chainlink’s oracle network, which brings real-world data to blockchain apps. Caliber will use its balance sheet and existing access to capital to acquire LINK, though the firm has not shared how much it intends to acquire.  “This strategy combines what Caliber already does best—raising and managing capital in private equity real estate funds—with one of the most promising financial technologies of our time,” Caliber CEO Chris Loeffler told Decrypt.  “That technology, Chainlink, is directly applicable to our existing real estate business and it will help us to better automate our real estate value calculations (NAV automation), help better administer our funds, and it can help us potentially provide stronger liquidity options for our suite of private funds,” he added. ﻿ In addition to the digital asset treasury, the board of directors approved the creation of the Caliber Crypto Advisory Board—a group of crypto and blockchain experts that will help guide the firm’s digital asset treasury strategy. Loeffler told Decrypt that the board’s composition would be announced soon.  Shares in Caliber (CWD) are up 59% since the opening bell on Thursday, now trading hands at $2.70. However, the stock has traded down nearly 4% in the last month…
RealLink
REAL$0.05859+2.01%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01328+0.91%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018875+3.56%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 06:22
Share
Bitcoin, crypto market begin recovery as Israel and Iran agree to a ceasefire

Bitcoin, crypto market begin recovery as Israel and Iran agree to a ceasefire

The cryptocurrency market made a comeback on Monday, rebounding from a weekend dip as top assets, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and XRP, staged a recovery.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,527.96+1.21%
XRP
XRP$2.9661+0.09%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Fxstreet2025/06/24 08:40
Share
American Bitcoin Eyeing Nasdaq Debut in September: Reuters

American Bitcoin Eyeing Nasdaq Debut in September: Reuters

Hut 8 CEO Asher Genoot told Reuters that American Bitcoin’s merger with Gryphon Digital mining is nearly complete.
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 05:02
Share

Trending News

More

Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury

Bitcoin, crypto market begin recovery as Israel and Iran agree to a ceasefire

American Bitcoin Eyeing Nasdaq Debut in September: Reuters

Tether Moves USD₮ Onto Bitcoin With RGB Expansion

Apple expresses concerns over UK's plans to enhance competition in the mobile operating system market