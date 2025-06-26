Moscow Exchange to Follow up BTC Futures Launch With Crypto Funds, Structured Bonds

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/26 07:30
Threshold
T$0.01646+1.47%
ChainAware
AWARE$0.005004-26.23%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,029.93+0.47%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.00053-0.86%

The Moscow Exchange is set to launch a new Bitcoin (BTC) index futures offering, in addition to crypto funds and structured bonds.

The Russian exchange’s Managing Director Vladimir Krekoten said a new BTC derivative instrument launch was “imminent.”

Speaking to RBC Investments, Krekoten explained that the product would be a futures contract on a new Bitcoin index.

Moscow Exchange: BTC Bullishness Continues

He explained that calculations on the index that will become the underlying asset for the contract began on June 10.

The move follows hot on the heels of the Moscow Exchange’s first Bitcoin futures contract, which debuted on June 4.

This product is available to qualified investors only. It is cash-settled in rubles and tied to the BlackRock-launched iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT).

A graph showing IBIT prices (USD) since the start of 2025.IBIT prices (USD) since the start of 2025. (Source: Yahoo Finance)

Krekoten suggested that the popularity of the first Bitcoin futures contract offering has inspired the exchange to fast-track the release of more crypto derivative products. He said:

Regulatory Approval Still Pending

Krekoten added that the exchange’s discussions with management companies were ongoing as the parties await regulatory approval.

The executive said the parties were discussing the launch of mutual funds and structured bonds focused on cryptoasset indices. He explained:

The executive explained that since the June 4 launch, trading volumes on the BTC futures contract have hit a total of almost 7 billion rubles ($89,455,660).

Vladimir Krekoten, the Managing Director of the Moscow Exchange.Vladimir Krekoten, the Managing Director of the Moscow Exchange. (Source: RBC Investing/Screenshot)

Krekoten said that more than 10,000 investors have already traded with the product, adding: “These are very good indicators considering the instrument has only been on the market for such a short time.”

Obviously, the figures are not comparable with the volumes of futures contracts on the Moscow Exchange index. However, this is still a very high figure.”

A graph showing trading on the IMOEX, the Moscow Exchange index of its top 50 shares.Trading on the IMOEX, the Moscow Exchange’s index of its top 50 shares. (Source: Moscow Exchange)

Crypto Investment Growing in Popularity in Russia

The Managing Director dismissed claims that the exchange lacks the technical capacity to launch more crypto-related products, concluding:

Earlier this week, a top Russian Bitcoin mining executive predicted that BTC prices could rise to a new all-time high of over $115k this summer.

He suggested that momentum could drive the coin’s price up toward or above $130k in a “moderately positive scenario.”

Also this month, a Russian power firm announced the launch of the country’s first Bitcoin mining-focused closed-end mutual investment fund.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

The United States Department of Justice has filed an enforcement action as it moves to seize more than $225 million in cryptocurrency tied to massive pig butchering scams. On June 18, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said it had filed a…
U
U$0.01+2.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10278+2.36%
PigToken
PIG$0.00000002251+8.22%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 04:00
Share
Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

From Dogecoin’s early dominance to Shiba Inu’s community-driven surge and Pepe’s explosive run, history shows that meme tokens can deliver life-changing returns in a short span. Attention is shifting toward a new contender trading under $0.003; Little Pepe (LILPEPE). With its nearly sold-out presale, unique Layer 2 design, and rapid rise in community interest, LILPEPE […]
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.024653+153.29%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004378+0.27%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000567+1.06%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/29 03:25
Share
VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era

VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era

TLDR VanEck CEO Jan van Eck described Ethereum as the Wall Street token during an interview. He explained that banks must prepare to handle stablecoins as demand for digital payments grows. The United States introduced the Genius Act which is the first federal law focused on stablecoins. The law provided banks with a framework to [...] The post VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era appeared first on CoinCentral.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01316-0.45%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04184+5.49%
ERA
ERA$0.7986+1.59%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/29 04:21
Share

Trending News

More

DOJ seeks forfeiture of $225m tied to crypto ‘pig butchering’ scams

Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era

CFTC issues advisory to restore US access to foreign crypto exchanges

Ripple CTO Defends XRP Against Centralization Claims Amid BlackRock Comparisons