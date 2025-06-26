Two wallets panic-sold 4,598 ETH 4 days ago and received them back at a higher price 3 hours ago By: PANews 2025/06/26 13:03

PANews reported on June 26 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, four days ago, two wallets panic-sold 4,598 ETH in exchange for 10.95 million DAI at a selling price of $2,383. Three hours ago, as ETH rebounded, they bought back 4,455 ETH (10.95 million USD) at a higher price of 2,459 yuan, losing 142 ETH (353,000 USD).