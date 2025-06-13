Solana dips 10% despite DeFi Development Corp's plan to raise $5 billion to boost SOL treasury

By: Fxstreet
2025/06/13 10:50
Solana
SOL$214.56+5.82%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001683+2.18%
  • DeFi Development Corporation revealed plans to raise up to $5 billion through an equity line to boost its Solana treasury.
  • The company earlier withdrew a Form S-3 filed with the SEC, which contained its plan to raise $1 billion to buy SOL. 
  • SOL declined 10% despite the announcement.

Solana (SOL) is down 10% on Thursday after DeFi Development Corporation (DFDV) announced an equity line of credit agreement with RK Capital Management to raise $5 billion in sales of its shares to stack additional SOL.

DeFi Dev Corp secures $5 billion equity line in bid to boost SOL acquisition

Nasdaq-listed DeFi Development Corp is set to bolster its Solana treasury strategy through a newly secured $5 billion equity line of credit (ELOC) with RK Capital Management, according to a press release on Thursday.

The agreement grants DeFi Dev Corp the flexibility to issue and sell shares at its discretion, although subject to certain conditions, including the filing of a resale registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

An equity line will allow the company to gradually sell its shares during advantageous conditions rather than issuing fixed equity pricing.

“Unlike other equity offerings, an ELOC enables DeFi Development Corp. to raise capital gradually, when it’s strategically advantageous,” DeFi Development wrote in the press release. 

The move is part of DeFi Dev Corp’s broader strategy to aggressively accumulate SOL. The company stated that it will use any proceeds from the issuance and sale of shares to purchase Solana.

It also follows the company's withdrawal of a filing it submitted to the SEC in April, according to a statement on Wednesday. DeFi Dev Corp said the regulator found it ineligible to submit an S-3 filing as it failed to include a management report on internal control over financial reporting.

The company also shared that it integrated its liquid staking token (LST), dfdvSOL, into RateX, a yield trading platform built on Solana. The incorporation allows dfdvSOL to generate yield from RateX’s ecosystem, providing holders with fixed-yield products, yield trading opportunities and liquidity farming incentives.

DeFi Dev Corp currently holds 609,190 Solana, valued at $93 million at publication time. The company has made a total of 11 purchases since it began its Solana treasury strategy in April.

Following the announcement, SOL declined below the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) after it saw a rejection at the upper boundary of a descending channel the previous day. As a result, SOL is down 10% over the past 24 hours and is testing the $142 support, strengthened by the 100-day SMA. A further decline below $142 could see SOL testing the channel's lower boundary. The decline mirrors that of Bitcoin (BTC) and the general crypto market, with several altcoins witnessing double-digit losses.

SOL/USDT daily chart

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) declined below its moving average and neutral level while the Stochastic Oscillator (Stoch) is in the oversold region, indicating strong bearish pressure.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury

Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury

The post Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Caliber, a publicly traded real estate asset management firm, is starting a Chainlink treasury. The firm will use cash reserves and existing access to capital to acquire LINK. CWD shares jumped nearly 60% on Thursday as the price of LINK itself rose 2.5%. Caliber, a publicly traded real estate asset management company, saw its stock price skyrocket Thursday after announcing that it has adopted a digital assets treasury strategy that will center on Chainlink (LINK). The firm’s strategy was approved by its board of directors, allowing it to allocate a portion of its treasury to acquire LINK—the token that powers a Chainlink’s oracle network, which brings real-world data to blockchain apps. Caliber will use its balance sheet and existing access to capital to acquire LINK, though the firm has not shared how much it intends to acquire.  “This strategy combines what Caliber already does best—raising and managing capital in private equity real estate funds—with one of the most promising financial technologies of our time,” Caliber CEO Chris Loeffler told Decrypt.  “That technology, Chainlink, is directly applicable to our existing real estate business and it will help us to better automate our real estate value calculations (NAV automation), help better administer our funds, and it can help us potentially provide stronger liquidity options for our suite of private funds,” he added. ﻿ In addition to the digital asset treasury, the board of directors approved the creation of the Caliber Crypto Advisory Board—a group of crypto and blockchain experts that will help guide the firm’s digital asset treasury strategy. Loeffler told Decrypt that the board’s composition would be announced soon.  Shares in Caliber (CWD) are up 59% since the opening bell on Thursday, now trading hands at $2.70. However, the stock has traded down nearly 4% in the last month…
RealLink
REAL$0.05856+2.02%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01327+0.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01886+3.49%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 06:22
Share
American Bitcoin Eyeing Nasdaq Debut in September: Reuters

American Bitcoin Eyeing Nasdaq Debut in September: Reuters

Hut 8 CEO Asher Genoot told Reuters that American Bitcoin’s merger with Gryphon Digital mining is nearly complete.
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 05:02
Share
Tether Moves USD₮ Onto Bitcoin With RGB Expansion

Tether Moves USD₮ Onto Bitcoin With RGB Expansion

TLDR: Tether announced it will launch USD₮ on RGB, a protocol designed to bring scalable asset issuance directly onto Bitcoin. RGB enables private and lightweight asset transactions, allowing stablecoins like USD₮ to operate natively on Bitcoin wallets. Users will soon send, hold, and transfer USD₮ alongside Bitcoin while keeping transactions private and even offline. This [...] The post Tether Moves USD₮ Onto Bitcoin With RGB Expansion appeared first on Blockonomi.
Suilend
SEND$0.5481+2.31%
Wink
LIKE$0.012204-4.43%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00003041+0.03%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/29 06:16
Share

Trending News

More

Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury

American Bitcoin Eyeing Nasdaq Debut in September: Reuters

Tether Moves USD₮ Onto Bitcoin With RGB Expansion

Apple expresses concerns over UK's plans to enhance competition in the mobile operating system market

IREN on track to $1 billion in annualized bitcoin mining revenue