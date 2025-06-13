Tencent reopens talks to acquire South Korea’s Nexon, a game developer exploring blockchain

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/13 14:44
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.1714+1.28%

Chinese tech giant Tencent is reportedly considering an acquisition of South Korean game developer Nexon.

A Bloomberg report citing unnamed sources claimed that Tencent has approached the family of Nexon’s late founder, Kim Jung-ju, to explore a potential deal. While discussions have taken place, no final terms have been agreed upon, and it remains unclear whether the talks will result in a transaction.

Kim’s family, which owns a controlling stake in Nexon through investment firm NXC Corp and its affiliated unit NXMH BV, is reportedly evaluating its options. 

As of June 30, the entities collectively held 44.4% of Nexon, according to company filings. The founder’s wife and daughters reportedly control about 67.6% of NXC.

Nexon, founded in 1994 and now headquartered in Japan, is best known for the MapleStory franchise and other popular online games. 

The company went public in Tokyo in 2011 in one of the largest tech IPOs of that period. Its shares have gained more than 10% in 2025 but remain nearly 30% below their 2021 peak.

Nexon has also established a dedicated Web3 subsidiary, NEXPACE, to spearhead its blockchain ambitions. Launched in mid-2024 with a $100 million investment from Nexon, the unit is headquartered in Abu Dhabi but focuses squarely on transforming Nexon’s flagship franchises into blockchain-enabled ecosystems.

Under NEXPACE’s umbrella, MapleStory Universe was unveiled as a gateway into Web3 for the MapleStory IP. Its first major release, MapleStory N, went live in May 2025. The title integrates NFT-based item mechanics, gasless transactions, and a native token economy powered by NXPC.

This, however, is not Tencent’s first attempt at a deal with Nexon. A previous deal was shelved due to pricing disagreement back in 2019 when NXC corp was exploring options to sell its stake in Nexon.

Further, Tencent and Nexon have an existing business relationship. They co-developed Dungeon & Fighter, a highly successful title that has contributed significantly to Tencent’s gaming revenue. 

Tencent is looking to expand its footing in blockchain gaming despite a broader downturn in the sector.  According to DappRadar, daily active users in blockchain gaming dropped to new lows in April while monthly funding for blockchain gaming projects was down nearly 70% during the same time.

Beyond gaming, Tencent has been actively investing in the blockchain space. Last year, its investment arm led a $15 million Series A round for Chainbase, an omnichain data network.

Tencent has also partnered with the Open Network (TON) Foundation and Tencent Cloud to support blockchain infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region. This included the launch of data indexing tools and node deployment services for the TON blockchain, reinforcing Tencent’s growing presence in the Web3 ecosystem.

Last year, Tencent onboarded China’s official metaverse working group earlier this year, led by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury

Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury

The post Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Caliber, a publicly traded real estate asset management firm, is starting a Chainlink treasury. The firm will use cash reserves and existing access to capital to acquire LINK. CWD shares jumped nearly 60% on Thursday as the price of LINK itself rose 2.5%. Caliber, a publicly traded real estate asset management company, saw its stock price skyrocket Thursday after announcing that it has adopted a digital assets treasury strategy that will center on Chainlink (LINK). The firm’s strategy was approved by its board of directors, allowing it to allocate a portion of its treasury to acquire LINK—the token that powers a Chainlink’s oracle network, which brings real-world data to blockchain apps. Caliber will use its balance sheet and existing access to capital to acquire LINK, though the firm has not shared how much it intends to acquire.  “This strategy combines what Caliber already does best—raising and managing capital in private equity real estate funds—with one of the most promising financial technologies of our time,” Caliber CEO Chris Loeffler told Decrypt.  “That technology, Chainlink, is directly applicable to our existing real estate business and it will help us to better automate our real estate value calculations (NAV automation), help better administer our funds, and it can help us potentially provide stronger liquidity options for our suite of private funds,” he added. ﻿ In addition to the digital asset treasury, the board of directors approved the creation of the Caliber Crypto Advisory Board—a group of crypto and blockchain experts that will help guide the firm’s digital asset treasury strategy. Loeffler told Decrypt that the board’s composition would be announced soon.  Shares in Caliber (CWD) are up 59% since the opening bell on Thursday, now trading hands at $2.70. However, the stock has traded down nearly 4% in the last month…
RealLink
REAL$0.05856+2.02%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01327+0.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01886+3.49%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 06:22
Share
American Bitcoin Eyeing Nasdaq Debut in September: Reuters

American Bitcoin Eyeing Nasdaq Debut in September: Reuters

Hut 8 CEO Asher Genoot told Reuters that American Bitcoin’s merger with Gryphon Digital mining is nearly complete.
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 05:02
Share
Tether Moves USD₮ Onto Bitcoin With RGB Expansion

Tether Moves USD₮ Onto Bitcoin With RGB Expansion

TLDR: Tether announced it will launch USD₮ on RGB, a protocol designed to bring scalable asset issuance directly onto Bitcoin. RGB enables private and lightweight asset transactions, allowing stablecoins like USD₮ to operate natively on Bitcoin wallets. Users will soon send, hold, and transfer USD₮ alongside Bitcoin while keeping transactions private and even offline. This [...] The post Tether Moves USD₮ Onto Bitcoin With RGB Expansion appeared first on Blockonomi.
Suilend
SEND$0.5481+2.31%
Wink
LIKE$0.012204-4.43%
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.00003041+0.03%
Share
Blockonomi2025/08/29 06:16
Share

Trending News

More

Real Estate Firm’s Stock Spikes After Revealing First Publicly Traded Chainlink Treasury

American Bitcoin Eyeing Nasdaq Debut in September: Reuters

Tether Moves USD₮ Onto Bitcoin With RGB Expansion

Apple expresses concerns over UK's plans to enhance competition in the mobile operating system market

IREN on track to $1 billion in annualized bitcoin mining revenue