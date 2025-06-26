Moca Chain debuts as identity-focused L1 backed by Animoca ecosystem

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/26 00:07
Mocaverse
MOCA$0.07221+2.58%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04249+5.93%
L1
L1$0.007881-1.05%
ZKsync
ZK$0.06289+2.74%

Fragmented logins, redundant KYC, and exposed personal data plague crypto, but Moca Network claims its ZK-powered L1 aims to flip the script. Launching with Animoca’s 700 million-user ecosystem, it’s betting big on verifiable credentials as the next infrastructure play.

On June 25, Moca Network, the identity-focused arm of Animoca Brands, unveiled Moca Chain, a new Layer-1 blockchain designed specifically for decentralized identity and verifiable data.

Built with zero-knowledge proofs and cross-chain interoperability, the network will allow users to store credentials privately while proving them across applications without exposing raw information. A testnet is slated for Q3 2025, with mainnet to follow in Q4.

Moca Chain’s bid to fix Web3’s broken identity system

According to the announcement, Moca Network is building specialized infrastructure for decentralized identity, combining four core technologies.

These include decentralized storage for user-controlled data, ZKP-based verification to preserve privacy, zkTLS to pull in real-world information without centralized intermediaries, and an Identity Oracle to enable cross-chain credential checks.

The modular identity layer’s goal is simple but ambitious: let users store credentials once—whether a KYC document, a university degree, or gaming achievements, and reuse them across any application without repeatedly surrendering personal data.

For developers, Moca Chain offers AIR Kit, a plug-and-play identity toolkit designed to integrate seamlessly with existing apps, wallets, and protocols without needing to rebuild UX from scratch.

Beyond privacy, Moca Chain is betting that reusable identity can unlock economic value. Today, businesses spend millions verifying users, while individuals derive no benefit from their own data. By turning credentials into portable assets, Moca could streamline compliance, enable new reward models, and reduce fraud.

Moca Chain is also a token economy experiment. At the network’s core is MOCA, the utility token that fuels every action on the chain. Issuing, verifying, storing, and even generating credential data via zkTLS all require MOCA. Validators need to stake it to secure the network, while verifiers pay with it to check credentials.

According to the statement, the more credentials issued and verified, the more MOCA gets used—creating a demand loop tied directly to network activity.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

From Dogecoin’s early dominance to Shiba Inu’s community-driven surge and Pepe’s explosive run, history shows that meme tokens can deliver life-changing returns in a short span. Attention is shifting toward a new contender trading under $0.003; Little Pepe (LILPEPE). With its nearly sold-out presale, unique Layer 2 design, and rapid rise in community interest, LILPEPE […]
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.024934+157.90%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004379+0.41%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000567+1.06%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/29 03:25
Share
VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era

VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era

TLDR VanEck CEO Jan van Eck described Ethereum as the Wall Street token during an interview. He explained that banks must prepare to handle stablecoins as demand for digital payments grows. The United States introduced the Genius Act which is the first federal law focused on stablecoins. The law provided banks with a framework to [...] The post VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era appeared first on CoinCentral.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01316-0.90%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04174+4.53%
ERA
ERA$0.7974+1.05%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/29 04:21
Share
CFTC issues advisory to restore US access to foreign crypto exchanges

CFTC issues advisory to restore US access to foreign crypto exchanges

The post CFTC issues advisory to restore US access to foreign crypto exchanges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) Division of Market Oversight issued an advisory on Aug. 28 clarifying foreign board of trade (FBOT) registration rules for non-US exchanges seeking to provide Americans with direct market access. Acting Chair Caroline Pham positioned the guidance as a remedy for trading activity that departed during previous enforcement actions. The advisory reaffirms the CFTC’s framework established in the 1990s, which allows foreign exchanges to register and serve US traders across all asset classes, including digital assets. Pham stated the guidance provides “regulatory clarity needed to legally onshore trading activity that was driven out of the United States due to the unprecedented regulation by enforcement approach of the past several years.” The Division of Market Oversight received an increased number of inquiries about FBOT registration requirements and procedures as global derivatives markets expanded into new asset classes and trading platforms. Recent enforcement actions created confusion about whether non-US exchanges should register as designated contract markets or foreign boards of trade, prompting the clarification. Path to US markets The advisory addresses disruption caused by what CFTC describes as novel enforcement interpretations inconsistent with decades of precedent. American companies forced to establish operations in foreign jurisdictions for crypto asset trading now have a defined path to return to US markets through FBOT registration. Foreign exchanges must demonstrate comparable regulatory supervision in their home countries and establish information-sharing agreements with US authorities. Registered FBOTs can provide direct access to eligible US participants, including proprietary traders and registered intermediaries like futures commission merchants. Universal application The framework applies universally across traditional and digital asset markets, requiring no distinction between asset classes for registration purposes. To maintain the highest standards of customer protection, all trades must be cleared through CFTC-registered firms or entities exempt under Regulation 30.10. Pham characterized the advisory…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018797+2.70%
Wink
LIKE$0.012135-4.90%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.14098-3.74%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/29 03:55
Share

Trending News

More

Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era

CFTC issues advisory to restore US access to foreign crypto exchanges

Ripple CTO Defends XRP Against Centralization Claims Amid BlackRock Comparisons

9 Best Cheap Cryptos To Buy for High  Returns