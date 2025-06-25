More and More XRP and BTC Holders Are Quietly Joining APT Miners, Earning Passive Income Every Day

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/25 21:54
In this volatile crypto market, more investors are beginning to ask: Is frequent trading really suitable for everyone?

Many people who hold XRP and Bitcoin have quietly changed their direction – they have chosen APT Miner cloud mining, hoping to use a more stable method to allow their assets to continue to appreciate in value, rather than being swayed by market sentiment.

In APT Miner, you don’t need to buy a mining machine or have any technical knowledge. Just select the contract and the system will automatically run and settle for you. Waking up every day and watching the balance steadily increase is the most reassuring state.

Some users easily make $7,355 per day. This is not based on hype, but a smart and sustainable way to earn passive income.

APT Miner was established in Warrington, UK in 2018. It holds a formal license and has long been committed to providing transparent, efficient and low-threshold cloud mining services to users around the world. The platform uses advanced mining equipment and intelligent computing power allocation system, which not only saves electricity but also improves mining efficiency. The income can be checked in real time without any hidden fees.

How to Use APT Miner

1: Register now to get a $15 reward (check in daily to get $0.6)

2: Choose a contract: After successfully registering, the next step is to choose a mining contract that suits your goals and budget. APT Miner offers a variety of contracts to meet your different needs, whether you are a novice or an experienced miner. Take a close look at the available options and consider factors such as contract length, potential returns, and associated costs.

For more contract information, please visit the APT Miner platform’s official website.

3: Start to make profit: After selecting and activating the mining contract, the system will automatically complete your mining tasks and serve you. APT Miner’s advanced technology ensures that your mining operations run efficiently and maximize your potential profits.

As mining progresses, earnings will begin to accumulate in your account. You can track the progress of mining through the platform control panel and withdraw earnings when you are ready.

APT Miner Platform Advantages

The platform relies on top mining machine manufacturers such as Bitmain, Shenma Mining Machine and Canaan Creative to build a stable and efficient mining system, ensuring continuous computing power output and operational reliability. Since its legal registration in the UK in 2018, the platform has developed steadily under government supervision and has attracted more than 9 million users worldwide with its advanced technology, forming a large and real user base.

In terms of user experience, the platform interface is simple and intuitive, and even novices who are new to cryptocurrency can easily operate it. At the same time, it supports a variety of mainstream digital currency settlement methods, including XRP, DOGE, BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH, SOL, USDC, USDT, etc., providing users with a flexible asset management method.

In terms of profit mechanism, the platform has designed a contract model with daily settlement, which can obtain fixed income every 24 hours. The principal will be automatically returned after the contract ends, helping users achieve steady and continuous profit growth.

For more and more investors who are pursuing steady returns, APT Miner is not only a safe haven to avoid market fluctuations, but also a new path for crypto assets to grow steadily.

Instead of repeatedly entering and exiting the ups and downs and watching day and night, it is better to choose a more worry-free and long-term way. The essence of investment has never been to chase the trend, but to see who can go further. Steady and steady is the real confidence to go through the bull and bear markets.

Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

From Dogecoin’s early dominance to Shiba Inu’s community-driven surge and Pepe’s explosive run, history shows that meme tokens can deliver life-changing returns in a short span. Attention is shifting toward a new contender trading under $0.003; Little Pepe (LILPEPE). With its nearly sold-out presale, unique Layer 2 design, and rapid rise in community interest, LILPEPE […]
VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era

TLDR VanEck CEO Jan van Eck described Ethereum as the Wall Street token during an interview. He explained that banks must prepare to handle stablecoins as demand for digital payments grows. The United States introduced the Genius Act which is the first federal law focused on stablecoins. The law provided banks with a framework to [...] The post VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era appeared first on CoinCentral.
CFTC issues advisory to restore US access to foreign crypto exchanges

The post CFTC issues advisory to restore US access to foreign crypto exchanges appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) Division of Market Oversight issued an advisory on Aug. 28 clarifying foreign board of trade (FBOT) registration rules for non-US exchanges seeking to provide Americans with direct market access. Acting Chair Caroline Pham positioned the guidance as a remedy for trading activity that departed during previous enforcement actions. The advisory reaffirms the CFTC’s framework established in the 1990s, which allows foreign exchanges to register and serve US traders across all asset classes, including digital assets. Pham stated the guidance provides “regulatory clarity needed to legally onshore trading activity that was driven out of the United States due to the unprecedented regulation by enforcement approach of the past several years.” The Division of Market Oversight received an increased number of inquiries about FBOT registration requirements and procedures as global derivatives markets expanded into new asset classes and trading platforms. Recent enforcement actions created confusion about whether non-US exchanges should register as designated contract markets or foreign boards of trade, prompting the clarification. Path to US markets The advisory addresses disruption caused by what CFTC describes as novel enforcement interpretations inconsistent with decades of precedent. American companies forced to establish operations in foreign jurisdictions for crypto asset trading now have a defined path to return to US markets through FBOT registration. Foreign exchanges must demonstrate comparable regulatory supervision in their home countries and establish information-sharing agreements with US authorities. Registered FBOTs can provide direct access to eligible US participants, including proprietary traders and registered intermediaries like futures commission merchants. Universal application The framework applies universally across traditional and digital asset markets, requiring no distinction between asset classes for registration purposes. To maintain the highest standards of customer protection, all trades must be cleared through CFTC-registered firms or entities exempt under Regulation 30.10. Pham characterized the advisory…
