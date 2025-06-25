Presearch launches world’s first non-profiling decentralized search API

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/25 21:05
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999+0.01%
SentraNet
SENT$0.000036+24.13%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001873+2.74%

Presearch has publicly launched what it dubs the world’s first decentralized search API that does not profile its users. It also accepts payments in Bitcoin, PRE, and USDC.

According to a press release sent to crypto.news, the search API for Presearch.com is now live for the first time. It is powered by a decentralized physical infrastructure network or DePIN built with over 40,000 active nodes that process searches in real-time.

The Search API launch comes ahead of major tech firms like Microsoft which have decided to restrict user access to their search API, cutting off Bing data to focus on AI chatbot development. The shift has forced developers and web platforms seeking a new alternative, as over 90% of global web search is controlled by Google, Bing and Yandex.

Unlike other search engines, Presearch.com and its API both run on decentralized infrastructure that encrypts and anonymizes every search, making it a non-profiling decentralized search engine.

When a user taps into the search engine and submits a query, it will then pass through a gateway that removes all identifiable information belonging to the user. This means the browser is able to remove the user’s IP address and device metadata from the search query.

Additionally, the decentralized API is now accessible to users who wish to pay with crypto for its services, accepting major tokens like Bitcoin (BTC), Presearch’s native token PRE, USD Coin (USDC), and even fiat for non-crypto users.

CEO of Presearch, Tim Enneking, said that the team behind Presearch.com aims to drive forward freedom of information through its search engine and API, which it believes is “just as important as freedom of money.”

“That’s why we built the world’s first non-profiling, decentralized search API—and why we’re thrilled to offer Bitcoin payments as part of our mission-aligned infrastructure,” said Enneking in his statement.

Presearch is a decentralized search engine that protects user privacy, rewards node operators through its browser. So far, it has accumulated over 390,000 active monthly users, 13 million monthly impressions, and over 400,000 searches per day. The stack has managed to hold up, even against the major Big Tech outage back in 2023.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

From Dogecoin’s early dominance to Shiba Inu’s community-driven surge and Pepe’s explosive run, history shows that meme tokens can deliver life-changing returns in a short span. Attention is shifting toward a new contender trading under $0.003; Little Pepe (LILPEPE). With its nearly sold-out presale, unique Layer 2 design, and rapid rise in community interest, LILPEPE […]
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.024937+153.88%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004378-0.02%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000567+1.06%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/29 03:25
Share
VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era

VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era

TLDR VanEck CEO Jan van Eck described Ethereum as the Wall Street token during an interview. He explained that banks must prepare to handle stablecoins as demand for digital payments grows. The United States introduced the Genius Act which is the first federal law focused on stablecoins. The law provided banks with a framework to [...] The post VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era appeared first on CoinCentral.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01319-0.67%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04179+4.89%
ERA
ERA$0.7976+1.26%
Share
Coincentral2025/08/29 04:21
Share
Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Middle East escalation is taking a back seat in the markets as traders await Fed's decision.
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:59
Share

Trending News

More

Cheap Below $0.003, This Meme Coin Could be the Next 20,000% Runner After Pepe Coin (PEPE)

VanEck CEO Says Ethereum Could Power Banks in the Stablecoin Era

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

CFTC issues advisory to restore US access to foreign crypto exchanges

Ripple CTO Defends XRP Against Centralization Claims Amid BlackRock Comparisons