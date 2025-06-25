BlackRock executive calls Bitcoin a global decentralized asset By: PANews 2025/06/25 18:49

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, BlackRock's Mitchnick said that Bitcoin is a "global, scarce, non-sovereign, decentralized asset that does not belong to any country."