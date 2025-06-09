Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.9)

By: PANews
2025/06/09 10:10
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1328+5.22%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003108-4.10%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00007585-2.04%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"!

🗓Update 6/9:
$Launchcoin returns to 200 million market value
Virtuals ACP protocol is launched
$KTA breaks through 1.4 billion, $Fartcoin buys in large amounts

⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.9)

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Polygon price continued its freefall, reaching its lowest level since April 21, as the broader crypto sell-off gained momentum. Polygon (POL) dropped to $0.1915, down 32% from its highest point in May and 74% below its 2024 peak. The crash…
Polygon Ecosystem
POL$0.2462+0.57%
SphereX
HERE$0.00037+3.64%
MAY
MAY$0.04484-0.86%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:56
Share
The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

Recently, emerging MEME coins such as RFC, House and TROLL have quickly become popular. These meme cultures, which are full of nonsense, absurdity and even black humor, have not only become a favorite speculative tool for Generation Z, but also carry the young people&#39;s rebellious emotions against the traditional financial system and social rules, reflecting an alternative financial cultural landscape with a unique imprint of the times.
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3181-3.81%
TROLL
TROLL$0.000000004436-2.74%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01951+2.90%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 16:32
Share
James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

PANews reported on August 28 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, after the four members of the "Roller Coaster Team" basically lost all their money, only James Wynn and "Rolling Warehouse Brother" are still playing "Ant Warehouse". James Wynn previously shared his Hyperliquid invite link several times during a period of high market interest. 691 people took his lead, earning him $114,000 in commissions. He's currently using the commission funds to open several Ant positions. For example, he currently has $10,000 in his address and has opened a 10x long position on DOGE. After being liquidated the day before yesterday, the "rolling man" used the last $60,000 in his address to continue buying ETH. After two days, his balance has now turned into $90,000.
Anita Max Wynn
WYNN$0.0003447+9.42%
Chainlink
LINK$25.39+4.05%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.007-5.40%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 20:37
Share

Trending News

More

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

The "financial rebellion" of young Americans: betting on MEME to turn things around, satirical meme coins become popular

James Wynn and "Rolling Brother" are still operating "Ant Warehouse"

Circle has expressed its intention to cooperate with the Korean financial sector on the Korean won stablecoin and proposed to cooperate on the US dollar stablecoin.

Robinhood US has listed TON tokens