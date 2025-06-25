49 days ago, the crypto project WLFI spent $1 million to buy SEI, and now has a floating profit of $800,000 By: PANews 2025/06/25 14:20

SEI $0.2989 -0.06% TRUMP $8.52 +0.86% MORE $0.10299 +2.53% JUNE $0.0717 -4.52% NOW $0.00712 +5.48%

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, SEI prices have soared by more than 90% in the past week. 49 days ago, Trump's crypto project WLFI spent $1 million to buy 5.98 million SEIs, which are currently worth $1.8 million, with unrealized profits of $800,000 (+80%).