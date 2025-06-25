Arizona passes Bitcoin Reserve Bill HB2324 By: PANews 2025/06/25 12:38

PANews reported on June 25 that according to Bitcoin Laws, Arizona passed the "Bitcoin Reserve" bill HB2324. The bill establishes a reserve fund to confiscate assets obtained through criminal asset forfeiture. If signed by Governor Hobbs, this will be the second reserve bill passed in the state.