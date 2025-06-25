Senate GOP Unveils Bold Crypto Market Structure Principles – Here’s What Could Change

By: CryptoNews
2025/06/25 05:23
A group of senior Senate Republicans has released a set of core principles outlining how they want the United States to regulate its digital asset markets.

The announcement, made Tuesday morning, comes as lawmakers prepare for a new round of discussions seeking to build a legislative framework for crypto in the U.S.

Senator Tim Scott, GOP Allies Lay Groundwork for Crypto Regulation Framework

The principles were put forward by Senator Tim Scott, ranking member of the Senate Banking Committee, along with Senators Thom Tillis, Bill Hagerty, and Cynthia Lummis.

Their proposal marks the Senate’s clearest indicator yet that it is ready to engage with the House in shaping broad crypto market structure laws.

“These principles will serve as an important baseline for negotiations on this bill, and I’m hopeful my colleagues will put politics aside and provide long-overdue clarity for digital asset regulation,” Senator Scott said.

The GOP framework calls for clearer distinctions between securities and commodities in crypto, a shared oversight model between agencies, and protections against the emergence of a single all-powerful regulator.

It also includes targeted anti-money laundering rules described as “pro-innovation” and encourages federal regulators to use tools like no-action letters, sandboxes, and safe harbors to work more closely with crypto projects.

Tuesday’s announcement comes ahead of a hearing by the Senate Banking Committee’s subcommittee on digital assets. Senator Lummis, who chairs the subcommittee, said the U.S. has been falling behind global peers.

“While the European Union and Singapore have established clear regulations, the U.S. continues to sit on the sidelines while the digital asset industry seeks greener pastures,” she said. “That changes today.”

A Senate hearing was held Tuesday afternoon to begin examining market structure policy in greater detail.

Witnesses included legal representatives from Coinbase and Multicoin Capital, as well as a digital finance expert from the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School.

The discussion was billed as one of the Senate’s first major steps following its recent passage of the stablecoin-focused GENIUS Act.

That bill passed the Senate on June 17 in a 68–30 vote, drawing support from nearly all Republicans and 18 Democrats.

The legislation is now with the House of Representatives, where lawmakers are weighing how to proceed.

Options under consideration include passing the bill unchanged, merging it with the House’s version of stablecoin legislation, or combining it with the market structure bill in a broader package.

Trump Demands Fast-Track for Stablecoin Bill as House Weighs Broader Crypto Package

President Donald Trump has urged the House to move “LIGHTNING FAST” and send the stablecoin bill to his desk without changes.

“The Senate just passed an incredible Bill that is going to make America the UNDISPUTED Leader in Digital Assets,” Trump posted on Truth Social. “Get it to my desk, ASAP—NO DELAYS, NO ADD ONS.”

However, House Financial Services Chairman French Hill has said he wants to move the stablecoin and market structure bills together.

That could complicate things, especially if the Senate introduces its own version of the market structure legislation rather than adopting the House’s CLARITY Act.

The House has already made progress on the CLARITY Act, which passed through both the Financial Services and Agriculture Committees earlier this month. The bill is expected to head to the House floor soon.

As both chambers weigh their options, questions remain over how much bipartisan agreement can be reached, especially with Democrats raising concerns about crypto’s role in illicit finance and the personal ties between the Trump family and the industry.

Several lawmakers have expressed skepticism about how the legislation could benefit Trump or his allies, citing memecoins, digital asset donations, and connections to the World Liberty Financial platform.

Still, Senator Lummis emphasized that last week’s vote was just the beginning. “The stablecoin bill is only the first step,” she said on the Senate floor. “Now we must finish what we started and pass a strong market structure bill before the year ends.”

For now, both chambers are continuing on separate but parallel tracks. Whether they can align before the November elections is still unclear.

But Tuesday’s hearing and the release of formal Senate principles suggest the groundwork for compromise is now in place.

Tether brings USD₮ to Bitcoin with RGB: native stablecoin, privacy, and reduced costs. Here's what's changing

Tether brings USD₮ to Bitcoin with RGB: native stablecoin, privacy, and reduced costs. Here’s what’s changing

USD₮ on Bitcoin debuts on RGB: Tether announces the arrival of its stablecoin in native version, with lighter transactions.
The Cryptonomist2025/08/28 21:27
Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter

Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter

Morgen wordt erop of eronder voor Bitcoin (BTC). De tijd voor de favoriete inflatiemeter van de Amerikaanse centrale bank is weer aangebroken, en dit keer lijken de cijfers belangrijker te zijn dan ooit.  Inflatiedata is nu belangrijker dan ooit Het gaat hier om de zogenoemde PCE-prijsindex, wat staat voor Personal Consumption Expenditures. Het meet hoe de prijzen van goeden en diensten die Amerikanen consumeren veranderen.  De Federal Reserve (Amerikaanse centrale bank) geeft de voorkeur aan de PCE boven de meer bekende CPI (consumentenprijsindex) omdat het een groter scala aan uitgaven dekt en zich sneller aanpast aan veranderend consumptiegedrag. Naast de CPI hebben we ook nog de PPI (producentenprijsindex). Deze inflatiemeter zorgde twee weken terug voor een grote crash op de cryptomarkt. De prijzen voor producenten stegen veel harder dan verwacht. Omdat hogere kosten bij producenten vaak doorberekend worden aan de consument, zouden we dit terug kunnen zien bij de inflatiemeters voor consumenten. Dat is precies waar men nu bang voor is. Want we weten dat de centrale bank zich al een tijdje zorgen maakt voor een nieuwe opleving. Hoewel voorzitter Jerome Powell vorige week in een persconferentie zei dat de zorgen om de verzwakkende arbeidsmarkt groter zijn geworden, is inflatie nog altijd iets om in de gaten te houden. Investeerders wachten al sinds december vorig jaar op een nieuwe renteverlaging. Door de woorden van Powell lijkt de kans groot dat de beleidsmakers volgende maand de economie weer aan gaan jagen. Maar dan moeten er geen gekke dingen gebeuren wat betreft de inflatie.  Zo kan BTC reageren morgen Hieronder de verwachtingen voor de nieuwe lading inflatiecijfers van de maand juli: PCE-cijfers Verwachting Vorige (juni) PCE Prijsindex (jaarlijks) 2,6 procent 2,6 procent PCE prijsindex (maandelijks) 0,2 procent 0,3 procent Kern PCE Prijsindex (jaarlijks) 2,9 procent 2,8 procent Kern PCE Prijsindex (maandelijks) 0,3 procent 0,3 procent. Bij de kern-variant worden de volatiele onderdelen voedsel en energie weggelaten. Dit zijn de belangrijkste cijfers. Als de data lager binnenkomt dan verwacht, dan zou het logisch zijn als bitcoin reageert met een koersstijging. Hogere cijfers zouden de kans op een renteverlaging wat drukken en dus juist voor een daling kunnen zorgen.  Om 14:30 uur Nederlandse tijd weten we wat het allemaal is geworden. Het zou mooi zijn als bitcoin in ieder geval boven de 112.000 dollar weet te blijven. Bij een stijging is de zone 115.000 dollar de eerstvolgende weerstand.    Het bericht Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter is geschreven door Ivo Melchers en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/08/29 02:16
XRP Price Prediction: Expected to Reach $8, FindMining Launches XRP Mobile Mining App

XRP Price Prediction: Expected to Reach $8, FindMining Launches XRP Mobile Mining App

FindMining today announced the world's first XRP mobile mining app, which allows users to seamlessly participate remotely in mining rigs for major cryptocurrencies like BTC using XRP without the need for additional equipment or specialized skills.
Coinstats2025/08/29 02:17
