a16z: 5 core indicators reveal the current state of the crypto market

By: PANews
2025/06/24 17:24
Core DAO
CORE$0.4343-0.52%

Author: Daren Matsuoka , a16z crypto

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

The crypto industry is maturing, and late last year we outlined five indicators to watch closely in 2025 to track the industry’s growth and development.

Here’s a look at the mid-year numbers, their drivers, and why they matter.

  • Monthly mobile wallet users: up 23%
  • Adjusted stablecoin trading volume: +49%
  • ETP net inflows (Bitcoin and Ethereum): +28%
  • Spot trading volume transferred from decentralized exchanges to centralized exchanges: +51%
  • Total transaction fees (block space required): -43%
  • Number of tokens with monthly net profit exceeding $1 million: 22

1. Monthly mobile wallet users: up 23%

Average in 2025: 34.4 million monthly active mobile wallet users

Average in 2024: 27.9 million monthly active mobile wallet users

Why is this metric important?

Wallet infrastructure has improved significantly, with low transaction fees, new account abstraction protocols (EIP-7702), embedded wallet products (Privy, Turnkey, Dynamic), etc. Now is the best time to build a new generation of mobile wallets.

Related News:

  • This month Stripe acquired Privy, a leading wallet infrastructure provider.

a16z: 5 core indicators reveal the current state of the crypto market

 Source: a16z crypto (as of May 2025)

2. Adjusted stablecoin trading volume: +49%

Average monthly adjusted stablecoin trading volume in 2025: $702 billion

Average monthly adjusted stablecoin trading volume in 2024: $472 billion

Why is this metric important?

Stablecoins have achieved product-market fit. We can now transfer USD value at a cost of less than 1 cent and in less than 1 second, making stablecoins a great payment product, and large financial institutions are embracing this opportunity.

Related News:

  • USDC Issuer Circle Listed on New York Stock Exchange
  • Payment giant Stripe acquires stablecoin infrastructure provider Bridge and announces several new products
  • Coinbase has released a proxy payment standard that supports stablecoin payments.
  • Visa and Mastercard step up support for stablecoins
  • Meta reportedly in talks to introduce stablecoins as a means of payment

a16z: 5 core indicators reveal the current state of the crypto market

 Source: Visa (as of June 2025)

3. ETP net inflows (Bitcoin and Ethereum): +28%

​​June 2025: ETP net inflows total $45 billion (of which BTC inflows $42 billion and ETH inflows $3.4 billion)​​

​​By the end of 2024: ETP net inflows total $35 billion (including $33 billion in BTC and $2.4 billion in ETH)​​

Why is this metric important?

Institutional capital is entering the crypto space, a sign of the industry’s overall maturity. With the regulatory framework becoming clearer and core issuers launching related businesses, net inflows of funds into exchange traded products (ETPs) are expected to continue to grow.

Related News:

  • The U.S. SEC recently asked the issuer of the spot Solana ETF to update its S-1 filing materials, which means that this type of ETF may be approved soon.

a16z: 5 core indicators reveal the current state of the crypto market

 Source: Dune @hildobby (as of June 2025)

4. Spot trading volume transferred from decentralized exchanges to centralized exchanges: +51%

Average monthly DEX to CEX trading volume in 2025: 17%

Average monthly DEX to CEX trading volume in 2024: 11%

Why is this metric important?

As more and more people enter the crypto world, the use of decentralized exchanges in the crypto market is expected to gradually increase over centralized exchanges. This growth trend highlights the overall development of the DeFi ecosystem.

Related News;

  • Coinbase has just announced that it will natively support users completing decentralized exchange transactions directly in the application, which will open up thousands of new assets to trading.

a16z: 5 core indicators reveal the current state of the crypto market

 Source: The Block (as of June 2025)

5. Total transaction fees (block space required): -43%

Average in 2025: $239 million in monthly transaction fees

Average in 2024: $439 million in monthly transaction fees

Why is this metric important?

The total amount of transaction fees denominated in US dollars reflects the total demand for block space on a particular blockchain, which is the actual economic value.

However, there are many complications with this metric, as most projects are explicitly committed to reducing user fees. For this reason, it is particularly important to consider the unit transaction cost, which refers to the cost of consuming a specified amount of blockchain resources. The ideal state is that the total transaction fee (the total amount of transaction fees) continues to increase, while the gas fee (the unit cost of resource consumption) remains at a low level.

Related News:

  • There has been a lot of discussion recently on the X platform around the importance of this metric (and related metrics like REV).

a16z: 5 core indicators reveal the current state of the crypto market

 Source: Dune (as of June 2025)

There is another additional metric worth noting: the number of tokens with a monthly net profit of more than $1 million. As of June 2025, there are only 22 such tokens (data source: Token Terminal).

With the implementation of the new regulatory environment and the upcoming market structure legislation, the path for tokens to complete the economic closed loop is finally starting to clear. This will prompt more projects to return value directly to tokens in the form of revenue, thereby building a healthier token economy.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Tether brings USD₮ to Bitcoin with RGB: native stablecoin, privacy, and reduced costs. Here’s what’s changing

Tether brings USD₮ to Bitcoin with RGB: native stablecoin, privacy, and reduced costs. Here’s what’s changing

USD₮ on Bitcoin debuts on RGB: Tether announces the arrival of its stablecoin in native version, with lighter transactions.
SphereX
HERE$0.0004+12.04%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/28 21:27
Share
PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.526+0.70%
FUND
FUND$0.02284+0.08%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01949-2.30%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
Share
Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter

Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter

Morgen wordt erop of eronder voor Bitcoin (BTC). De tijd voor de favoriete inflatiemeter van de Amerikaanse centrale bank is weer aangebroken, en dit keer lijken de cijfers belangrijker te zijn dan ooit.  Inflatiedata is nu belangrijker dan ooit Het gaat hier om de zogenoemde PCE-prijsindex, wat staat voor Personal Consumption Expenditures. Het meet hoe de prijzen van goeden en diensten die Amerikanen consumeren veranderen.  De Federal Reserve (Amerikaanse centrale bank) geeft de voorkeur aan de PCE boven de meer bekende CPI (consumentenprijsindex) omdat het een groter scala aan uitgaven dekt en zich sneller aanpast aan veranderend consumptiegedrag. Naast de CPI hebben we ook nog de PPI (producentenprijsindex). Deze inflatiemeter zorgde twee weken terug voor een grote crash op de cryptomarkt. De prijzen voor producenten stegen veel harder dan verwacht. Omdat hogere kosten bij producenten vaak doorberekend worden aan de consument, zouden we dit terug kunnen zien bij de inflatiemeters voor consumenten. Dat is precies waar men nu bang voor is. Want we weten dat de centrale bank zich al een tijdje zorgen maakt voor een nieuwe opleving. Hoewel voorzitter Jerome Powell vorige week in een persconferentie zei dat de zorgen om de verzwakkende arbeidsmarkt groter zijn geworden, is inflatie nog altijd iets om in de gaten te houden. Investeerders wachten al sinds december vorig jaar op een nieuwe renteverlaging. Door de woorden van Powell lijkt de kans groot dat de beleidsmakers volgende maand de economie weer aan gaan jagen. Maar dan moeten er geen gekke dingen gebeuren wat betreft de inflatie.  Zo kan BTC reageren morgen Hieronder de verwachtingen voor de nieuwe lading inflatiecijfers van de maand juli: PCE-cijfers Verwachting Vorige (juni) PCE Prijsindex (jaarlijks) 2,6 procent 2,6 procent PCE prijsindex (maandelijks) 0,2 procent 0,3 procent Kern PCE Prijsindex (jaarlijks) 2,9 procent 2,8 procent Kern PCE Prijsindex (maandelijks) 0,3 procent 0,3 procent. Bij de kern-variant worden de volatiele onderdelen voedsel en energie weggelaten. Dit zijn de belangrijkste cijfers. Als de data lager binnenkomt dan verwacht, dan zou het logisch zijn als bitcoin reageert met een koersstijging. Hogere cijfers zouden de kans op een renteverlaging wat drukken en dus juist voor een daling kunnen zorgen.  Om 14:30 uur Nederlandse tijd weten we wat het allemaal is geworden. Het zou mooi zijn als bitcoin in ieder geval boven de 112.000 dollar weet te blijven. Bij een stijging is de zone 115.000 dollar de eerstvolgende weerstand.    Het bericht Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter is geschreven door Ivo Melchers en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,077.94+0.07%
Constellation
DAG$0.03353-4.14%
ArchLoot
AL$0.079-1.00%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 02:16
Share

Trending News

More

Tether brings USD₮ to Bitcoin with RGB: native stablecoin, privacy, and reduced costs. Here’s what’s changing

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter

XRP Price Prediction: Expected to Reach $8, FindMining Launches XRP Mobile Mining App

Doctors Relying on AI Became 20% Worse at Spotting Health Risks, Study Finds