Crypto market rebounds as Trump announces potential Israel-Iran ceasefire

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/24 13:35
U
U$0.0096-1.53%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.525+0.69%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0717-1.51%

The cryptocurrency market rallied on Tuesday, June 24, following news of a potential truce between Israel and Iran, announced by U.S. President Donald Trump. 

According to a June 24 report by Reuters, Trump said both countries had agreed to end hostilities after a 12-day conflict, though Israel has yet to confirm the agreement, and missiles were reportedly launched from Iran early Tuesday. 

Markets reacted swiftly. After suffering losses over the weekend due to concerns about a wider conflict in the Middle East, the global cryptocurrency market capitalization increased 2.4% to $3.35 trillion. Bitcoin (BTC) climbed 3.7% to $105,000, while Ethereum (ETH) surged 7% to $2,396. Solana (SOL) and XRP (XRP) also posted strong gains of 7% and 6%, respectively.

Alternative’s Crypto Fear & Greed Index jumped 18 points to 65, marking a return to “Greed” territory. Other market indicators suggest improving sentiment. Data from Coinglass shows the average relative strength index across the market rose to 58, a neutral level. Open interest rose by 4% to $135 billion, while total liquidations dropped to $481 million, down 24% from the previous day.

Markets had turned lower just two days earlier when U.S. airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites sparked fears of prolonged conflict and economic disruption. Bitcoin fell nearly 4% to $98,615 at the time, with Ethereum and Solana dropping up to 10%. The attack also led to nearly $1 billion in crypto long-liquidations and a $40 billion loss in total market capitalization.

Traders now appear cautiously optimistic. Trump claimed the ceasefire was brokered in coordination with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and mediated through Qatari and U.S. diplomatic channels. While Iranian officials suggested a willingness to pause attacks if Israel halted further aggression, they stopped short of a full commitment.

In traditional markets, the ceasefire news also boosted sentiment. After-hours trading saw a 0.4% increase in S&P 500 futures, while oil prices fell from recent highs as concerns about disruptions to Gulf shipping routes subsided.

Crypto markets seem to be pricing in a de-escalation for the time being, but traders are still on the lookout for any new developments. The rally might depend on whether the ceasefire holds in the days ahead, as geopolitical risk is still high and neither party has officially confirmed a ceasefire.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Tether brings USD₮ to Bitcoin with RGB: native stablecoin, privacy, and reduced costs. Here’s what’s changing

Tether brings USD₮ to Bitcoin with RGB: native stablecoin, privacy, and reduced costs. Here’s what’s changing

USD₮ on Bitcoin debuts on RGB: Tether announces the arrival of its stablecoin in native version, with lighter transactions.
SphereX
HERE$0.0004+12.04%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/28 21:27
Share
PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.526+0.70%
FUND
FUND$0.02284+0.08%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01949-2.30%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
Share
Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter

Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter

Morgen wordt erop of eronder voor Bitcoin (BTC). De tijd voor de favoriete inflatiemeter van de Amerikaanse centrale bank is weer aangebroken, en dit keer lijken de cijfers belangrijker te zijn dan ooit.  Inflatiedata is nu belangrijker dan ooit Het gaat hier om de zogenoemde PCE-prijsindex, wat staat voor Personal Consumption Expenditures. Het meet hoe de prijzen van goeden en diensten die Amerikanen consumeren veranderen.  De Federal Reserve (Amerikaanse centrale bank) geeft de voorkeur aan de PCE boven de meer bekende CPI (consumentenprijsindex) omdat het een groter scala aan uitgaven dekt en zich sneller aanpast aan veranderend consumptiegedrag. Naast de CPI hebben we ook nog de PPI (producentenprijsindex). Deze inflatiemeter zorgde twee weken terug voor een grote crash op de cryptomarkt. De prijzen voor producenten stegen veel harder dan verwacht. Omdat hogere kosten bij producenten vaak doorberekend worden aan de consument, zouden we dit terug kunnen zien bij de inflatiemeters voor consumenten. Dat is precies waar men nu bang voor is. Want we weten dat de centrale bank zich al een tijdje zorgen maakt voor een nieuwe opleving. Hoewel voorzitter Jerome Powell vorige week in een persconferentie zei dat de zorgen om de verzwakkende arbeidsmarkt groter zijn geworden, is inflatie nog altijd iets om in de gaten te houden. Investeerders wachten al sinds december vorig jaar op een nieuwe renteverlaging. Door de woorden van Powell lijkt de kans groot dat de beleidsmakers volgende maand de economie weer aan gaan jagen. Maar dan moeten er geen gekke dingen gebeuren wat betreft de inflatie.  Zo kan BTC reageren morgen Hieronder de verwachtingen voor de nieuwe lading inflatiecijfers van de maand juli: PCE-cijfers Verwachting Vorige (juni) PCE Prijsindex (jaarlijks) 2,6 procent 2,6 procent PCE prijsindex (maandelijks) 0,2 procent 0,3 procent Kern PCE Prijsindex (jaarlijks) 2,9 procent 2,8 procent Kern PCE Prijsindex (maandelijks) 0,3 procent 0,3 procent. Bij de kern-variant worden de volatiele onderdelen voedsel en energie weggelaten. Dit zijn de belangrijkste cijfers. Als de data lager binnenkomt dan verwacht, dan zou het logisch zijn als bitcoin reageert met een koersstijging. Hogere cijfers zouden de kans op een renteverlaging wat drukken en dus juist voor een daling kunnen zorgen.  Om 14:30 uur Nederlandse tijd weten we wat het allemaal is geworden. Het zou mooi zijn als bitcoin in ieder geval boven de 112.000 dollar weet te blijven. Bij een stijging is de zone 115.000 dollar de eerstvolgende weerstand.    Het bericht Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter is geschreven door Ivo Melchers en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,077.94+0.07%
Constellation
DAG$0.03353-4.14%
ArchLoot
AL$0.079-1.00%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 02:16
Share

Trending News

More

Tether brings USD₮ to Bitcoin with RGB: native stablecoin, privacy, and reduced costs. Here’s what’s changing

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter

XRP Price Prediction: Expected to Reach $8, FindMining Launches XRP Mobile Mining App

Doctors Relying on AI Became 20% Worse at Spotting Health Risks, Study Finds