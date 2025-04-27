8 major projects collectively bet on MCP. Will AI Agent usher in a second wave of hype?

By: PANews
2025/04/27 20:00
RealLink
REAL$0.05842+1.33%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.93-2.79%
Chainlink
LINK$25.06+4.85%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1297+0.77%
Major
MAJOR$0.16268+2.12%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.000007-4.10%

Author: s4mmy

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

The MCP protocol, which is being launched and gaining traction by many projects, is the missing link that connects AI agents to the real world and to each other.

Here are some related projects I've been following recently:

8 major projects collectively bet on MCP. Will AI Agent usher in a second wave of hype?

0. What is MCP?

Still wondering what MCP is? This article will help you get started.

This is a standard launched by Anthropic and is currently being widely adopted by many AI companies such as OpenAI, Google, Cursor, WindSurf, etc.

Think of it as a common language between agents.

8 major projects collectively bet on MCP. Will AI Agent usher in a second wave of hype?

1. DeMCP

On the morning of April 25, DeMCP was officially launched, with trading volume in the first hour approaching eight figures.

This is a live Web3 MCP market that provides discounted access to large language models such as GPT-4 and Claude. The platform uses a trusted execution environment (TEE) with on-chain security mechanisms and has reached a technical cooperation with Phala Network.

8 major projects collectively bet on MCP. Will AI Agent usher in a second wave of hype?

2. Cookie.fun

Cookie.fun launched a dedicated MCP server:

  • Plug-and-play MCP server for intelligent agents
  • Designed for developers and non-technical people
  • No configuration required

8 major projects collectively bet on MCP. Will AI Agent usher in a second wave of hype?

3. OpenServ

OpenServ's MCP system is about to be officially launched. The system can connect AI Agents to a series of real-world applications. The relevant video shows integration with the following platforms: AWS, Discord, Notion, Figma, Google Maps, and Slack.

With proxies being able to connect to everything, the possibilities are endless.

8 major projects collectively bet on MCP. Will AI Agent usher in a second wave of hype?

4. Holoworld

Holoworld is launching multiple applications based on the Open MCP platform. The sample application Agent Studio is supported by AVA AI. It is expected that more applications will be launched in the future to further enrich the content of the Holoworld App Store.

8 major projects collectively bet on MCP. Will AI Agent usher in a second wave of hype?

5. arc

This week I spoke with the arc team and learned that the proxy app store Ryzone is about to go live and will be deeply integrated with the MCP system. It is worth noting that the AI ​​agent will be able to complete payment operations through Rig Complex and Stripe's MCP server. It is worth emphasizing that the total payment volume processed by the Stripe platform last year reached $1.4 trillion.

8 major projects collectively bet on MCP. Will AI Agent usher in a second wave of hype?

6. Heurist

​​You can now create your own MCP server using Heurist​​.

8 major projects collectively bet on MCP. Will AI Agent usher in a second wave of hype?

7. ElevenLabs

ElevenLabs demonstrated the process of creating an intelligent agent and enabling it to order a pizza over the phone by giving it a personalized voice. The technology uses an MCP server connected to the host's phone system and integrates the Claude artificial intelligence model.

8 major projects collectively bet on MCP. Will AI Agent usher in a second wave of hype?

The WhatsApp message control platform here allows agents to view the message history of the master account and provide information updates upon request.

Eleven Labs has also developed a speech-to-text feature that supports voice transcription via WhatsApp.

8 major projects collectively bet on MCP. Will AI Agent usher in a second wave of hype?

In this context, some legitimate concerns have been raised.

Ironically, it was this agent, made famous by the jailbreak game Jail Breaker, that caught Musk's attention.

Is it possible to hide malicious code in the MCP server to trick the agent into leaking data?

8. Freysa

8 major projects collectively bet on MCP. Will AI Agent usher in a second wave of hype?

Perhaps it is possible to build a crypto wallet MCP server using Phala Network and NEAR Protocol and integrate it with AI tools in a secure way to reduce the risk of private key exposure.

MCP is not going away; it is becoming the definitive proxy communication standard.

8 major projects collectively bet on MCP. Will AI Agent usher in a second wave of hype?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is experiencing renewed interest after fresh data revealed a massive 300% spike in on-chain activity. The meme coin recorded one of its most significant surges in transaction volume in months, indicating a possible sign of the market bottoming as large holders seemingly prepare for the next leg.  Shiba Inu Sees Explosive On-Chain Growth Shiba Inu’s on-chain activity has erupted in recent days, with token transfer volumes recording a major increase. According to Etherscan’s data, on August 25, SHIB’s transfer volume surged over 4.25 trillion tokens, representing a 300% increase from the 1.13 trillion recorded the previous day. This sudden rise highlights renewed liquidity flows and investor participation, possibly signaling that Shiba Inu may be gearing up for a market bottom.  Related Reading: Shiba Inu 699,000% Imbalance: What Happened To Trigger It? Interestingly, despite the dramatic surge in volume, transaction counts did not follow the same upward trend. Data shows that while August 24 saw 5,478 transfers, the number slightly declined to 5,355 on August 25, marking a drop of 123 transactions. This disparity suggests that the spike in Shiba Inu’s on-chain volume was not driven by a higher number of transfers, but rather by larger transaction sizes, indicating renewed whale activity or significant reallocations within the ecosystem.  As of August 27, SHIB’s transfer volume slightly cooled to 3.26 trillion tokens, with transaction counts dropping significantly to 4,811. Despite this reduction, the metric still reflects a strong level of on-chain engagement compared to prior weeks. With the Shiba Inu price currently consolidating around the $0.000012 range, the recent surge in transfer volume may suggest that the market is finding its floor before the next expansion phase.  Analyst Says SHIB’s Consolidation May Be Ending A new chart analysis by crypto market expert Kamran Asghar has added a fresh layer of optimism for Shiba Inu holders. Sharing his insights on X social media, Asghar hinted at the possibility that SHIB’s long-term consolidation may be coming to an end. Related Reading: Shiba Inu Head And Shoulders Pattern Signals 540% Upshoot To New All-Time Highs The analyst noted that Shiba Inu’s accumulation pattern is strikingly similar to those of previous consolidation phases that preceded massive price rallies. The accompanying chart shows three distinct accumulation zones in the meme coin’s history. The first occurred before its 1,154.2% rally in late 2021, while the second phase led to a 501.23% surge in early 2024.  Now, Shiba Inu is trading within an extended accumulation zone again, and Asghar suggests this could be the setup for another explosive move. If the current pattern holds, the analyst predicts that the next breakout could see the meme coin’s price skyrocket toward $0.00009, marking a new all-time high. As of writing, Shibua Inu is trading at $0.0000126, meaning a rally to this projected target would represent a significant increase of approximately 614%. Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001264+0.95%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.022499+75.84%
Movement
MOVE$0.1276+3.31%
Share
NewsBTC2025/08/29 05:00
Share
Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

For far too long, the meme coin market has been flooded with a countless number of presales that offer neither engagement, utility, nor innovation.  Even after launch, most of these projects still relegate early participants to passive investors, and as a result, they often fade into obscurity quickly.  Pepenode, however, stands apart from the crowd, […]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01321-0.30%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003006-3.25%
Farcana
FAR$0.000297+5.31%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/29 03:28
Share
BNB Chain Foundation: Has spent 100,000 USD each to purchase LISTA and CAKE tokens

BNB Chain Foundation: Has spent 100,000 USD each to purchase LISTA and CAKE tokens

PANews reported on June 19 that according to the official announcement, the BNB Chain Foundation has executed new asset purchase transactions, including spending $100,000 to purchase 45,439 CAKE tokens (about
Binance Coin
BNB$875.7+2.12%
PancakeSwap
CAKE$2.615+0.84%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0724+12.77%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 17:33
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

BNB Chain Foundation: Has spent 100,000 USD each to purchase LISTA and CAKE tokens

The Founder Funding Bible: Crypto VC Network Relationships

US crypto ETF approval odds surge to ‘90% or higher’ — Bloomberg analysts