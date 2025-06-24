Iranian Foreign Minister: No "agreement" has been reached between Israel and Iran on ceasefire By: PANews 2025/06/24 08:53

JUNE $0.0717 -1.51% FAR $0.000299 +6.40%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to Jinshi, Iran’s Foreign Minister said that so far, no "agreement" has been reached between Israel and Iran on a ceasefire or cessation of military operations.