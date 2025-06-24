Democratic senator introduces bill to address Trump’s crypto ties By: PANews 2025/06/24 04:00

The proposed bill from Senator Adam Schiff followed similar legislation in the House of Representatives from Maxine Waters in response to the president's memecoin dinner.