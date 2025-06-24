SHX price gains 12% as Stronghold tightens focus on payments and green tech

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/24 04:20
Bitcoin’s slow grind after the Iran strike couldn’t compete with SHX’s double-digit surge, highlighting increased interest in tokens associated with real-world applications and lower energy footprints.

According to CoinMarketCap data, the Stronghold (SHX) token jumped 12% on June 2, sharply outperforming majors like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH), which posted modest gains of 3.86% and 5.5% respectively.

SHX climbed from a daily low of $0.01125 to as high as $0.01280 at the time of writing, extending a 40% monthly gain that has placed it among the stronger-performing tokens in Q2, according to price data.

SHX’s price action on Monday appeared less tethered to geopolitical risk and more responsive to growing investor confidence around Stronghold’s expanding product roadmap, particularly its enterprise-grade escrow feature currently in development.

Why is SHX price pumping?

Stronghold’s upcoming escrow service, confirmed by CTO Sean Bennett to launch within weeks, represents the first major utility expansion for SHX since its 2018 debut. The service targets pain points in global B2B payments, where traditional systems often take 2–5 business days for cross-border settlements.

While Stronghold hasn’t released official performance metrics, Stellar network data (which SHX utilizes) shows average transaction finality of 3 to 5 seconds which could significantly reduce settlement times compared to legacy systems.

Adding to the momentum is Stronghold’s public alignment with sustainability goals at a time when ESG scrutiny around crypto continues to intensify. The platform’s decision to build on the Stellar network aligns it with networks that emphasize energy efficiency, a factor that may appeal to environmentally conscious stakeholders.

With each transaction consuming only a fraction of a watt, SHX’s low-carbon architecture may offer advantages in meeting future environmental standards, though direct impact on valuation is not yet confirmed.

Still, the SHX rally isn’t without volatility. After peaking near $0.01445 in mid-June, the token briefly retraced to the $0.013 level, triggering short-term profit-taking and technical consolidation.

Market data indicates this was less a sentiment reversal than a healthy breather after a multi-week run that saw SHX gain more than 50% from early May levels. With the token currently hovering near local resistance, traders are monitoring whether the token will maintain its recent momentum or enter a consolidation phase.

Tether brings USD₮ to Bitcoin with RGB: native stablecoin, privacy, and reduced costs. Here's what's changing

Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter

Morgen wordt erop of eronder voor Bitcoin (BTC). De tijd voor de favoriete inflatiemeter van de Amerikaanse centrale bank is weer aangebroken, en dit keer lijken de cijfers belangrijker te zijn dan ooit.  Inflatiedata is nu belangrijker dan ooit Het gaat hier om de zogenoemde PCE-prijsindex, wat staat voor Personal Consumption Expenditures. Het meet hoe de prijzen van goeden en diensten die Amerikanen consumeren veranderen.  De Federal Reserve (Amerikaanse centrale bank) geeft de voorkeur aan de PCE boven de meer bekende CPI (consumentenprijsindex) omdat het een groter scala aan uitgaven dekt en zich sneller aanpast aan veranderend consumptiegedrag. Naast de CPI hebben we ook nog de PPI (producentenprijsindex). Deze inflatiemeter zorgde twee weken terug voor een grote crash op de cryptomarkt. De prijzen voor producenten stegen veel harder dan verwacht. Omdat hogere kosten bij producenten vaak doorberekend worden aan de consument, zouden we dit terug kunnen zien bij de inflatiemeters voor consumenten. Dat is precies waar men nu bang voor is. Want we weten dat de centrale bank zich al een tijdje zorgen maakt voor een nieuwe opleving. Hoewel voorzitter Jerome Powell vorige week in een persconferentie zei dat de zorgen om de verzwakkende arbeidsmarkt groter zijn geworden, is inflatie nog altijd iets om in de gaten te houden. Investeerders wachten al sinds december vorig jaar op een nieuwe renteverlaging. Door de woorden van Powell lijkt de kans groot dat de beleidsmakers volgende maand de economie weer aan gaan jagen. Maar dan moeten er geen gekke dingen gebeuren wat betreft de inflatie.  Zo kan BTC reageren morgen Hieronder de verwachtingen voor de nieuwe lading inflatiecijfers van de maand juli: PCE-cijfers Verwachting Vorige (juni) PCE Prijsindex (jaarlijks) 2,6 procent 2,6 procent PCE prijsindex (maandelijks) 0,2 procent 0,3 procent Kern PCE Prijsindex (jaarlijks) 2,9 procent 2,8 procent Kern PCE Prijsindex (maandelijks) 0,3 procent 0,3 procent. Bij de kern-variant worden de volatiele onderdelen voedsel en energie weggelaten. Dit zijn de belangrijkste cijfers. Als de data lager binnenkomt dan verwacht, dan zou het logisch zijn als bitcoin reageert met een koersstijging. Hogere cijfers zouden de kans op een renteverlaging wat drukken en dus juist voor een daling kunnen zorgen.  Om 14:30 uur Nederlandse tijd weten we wat het allemaal is geworden. Het zou mooi zijn als bitcoin in ieder geval boven de 112.000 dollar weet te blijven. Bij een stijging is de zone 115.000 dollar de eerstvolgende weerstand.    Het bericht Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter is geschreven door Ivo Melchers en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
XRP Price Prediction: Expected to Reach $8, FindMining Launches XRP Mobile Mining App

