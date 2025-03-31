Analysis: The bull market is still there, and 10 common market top signals have not appeared

By: PANews
2025/03/31 12:17
Author: Atlas , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

Recently, there have been constant rumors that the "copycat season is over" and market sentiment is generally pessimistic, but there are still some traders or KOLs who believe that this is not the end of this bull market.

Among them, crypto KOL Atlas published an analysis that due to the cyclical behavior of the market, it has witnessed the repetition of many patterns, and the common historical indicators of the top of the Bitcoin bull market have not yet appeared. He also pointed out the 10 signs of the top of the bull market that he has observed over the years.

Atlas believes that none of these 10 market top signals have appeared, and this is not the end of this bull market. When 5 of these signals appear, all positions can be sold.

Analysis: The bull market is still there, and 10 common market top signals have not appeared

Sudden interest in cryptocurrencies

The top signal isn’t perfect, but there will come a day when people around you will start asking questions about cryptocurrencies, or randomly ask what tokens to buy.

When you notice this happening, you are likely approaching the final stages of the bull market.

Bullish sentiment is everywhere

At the beginning of the bull market, many people still hold doubts and caution, but as prices continue to rise, this doubt gradually disappears and more and more people become overly optimistic.

When you realize that no one is bearish anymore and everyone believes the market will continue to rise, the market top may be near.

Cryptocurrency enters mainstream media

This again isn’t a perfect top signal, as the cryptocurrency has been in the mainstream news quite frequently.

But when you start seeing it on big entertainment shows like Jimmy Fallon, it’s usually a sign that it’s nearing the top of the cycle.

Good news did not boost prices

Even strong positive news failed to push the market higher. Despite the optimism that permeated the market, prices began to slowly fall.

At the same time, any negative news can cause prices to fall sharply, a clear sign of weakening bullish power.

Uptrend breakdown

A more obvious sign is when a steady uptrend begins to break down.

Markets quietly move from making higher highs to forming lower lows – often without drawing much attention at first.

It may look like simple consolidation, but it usually means momentum is fading.

Analysis: The bull market is still there, and 10 common market top signals have not appeared

Coinbase ranks first in US app store

When apps like Coinbase climb to the top of the charts, it’s a clear sign that retail FOMO is in full swing.

By then, it is definitely no longer early in the market. The market may still go higher, but this is a strong signal to start locking in some profits.

Analysis: The bull market is still there, and 10 common market top signals have not appeared

Showing off the benefits

Crypto Twitter is full of people showing off their gains, luxury cars, watches, and wild parties. Everyone is showing off their gains, making others feel like they are late to the party.

Greed rules the emotions – as they say, “buy when fearful, sell when greedy”.

Resigned

Some newbies get lucky on a few deals and start announcing they want to leave their 9-to-5 jobs.

This is often driven by overconfidence following a big win in a trade.

You’ll hear things like: “I quit my job to work in crypto full time” — typical top-tier vibe.

" Abandoned " project begins operation

Driven by strong hype, even some outdated or abandoned projects began to operate again.

Tokens with no real development or long-forgotten narratives are suddenly gaining attention.

This situation is usually a signal of the late stages of a bull market.

Crazy price predictions are everywhere

Players start touting wild price predictions and telling you to hold on no matter what.

But the reality is that no one knows exactly where the top is.

Focus less on speculating on future prices and maximize your profits.

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is experiencing renewed interest after fresh data revealed a massive 300% spike in on-chain activity. The meme coin recorded one of its most significant surges in transaction volume in months, indicating a possible sign of the market bottoming as large holders seemingly prepare for the next leg.  Shiba Inu Sees Explosive On-Chain Growth Shiba Inu’s on-chain activity has erupted in recent days, with token transfer volumes recording a major increase. According to Etherscan’s data, on August 25, SHIB’s transfer volume surged over 4.25 trillion tokens, representing a 300% increase from the 1.13 trillion recorded the previous day. This sudden rise highlights renewed liquidity flows and investor participation, possibly signaling that Shiba Inu may be gearing up for a market bottom.  Related Reading: Shiba Inu 699,000% Imbalance: What Happened To Trigger It? Interestingly, despite the dramatic surge in volume, transaction counts did not follow the same upward trend. Data shows that while August 24 saw 5,478 transfers, the number slightly declined to 5,355 on August 25, marking a drop of 123 transactions. This disparity suggests that the spike in Shiba Inu’s on-chain volume was not driven by a higher number of transfers, but rather by larger transaction sizes, indicating renewed whale activity or significant reallocations within the ecosystem.  As of August 27, SHIB’s transfer volume slightly cooled to 3.26 trillion tokens, with transaction counts dropping significantly to 4,811. Despite this reduction, the metric still reflects a strong level of on-chain engagement compared to prior weeks. With the Shiba Inu price currently consolidating around the $0.000012 range, the recent surge in transfer volume may suggest that the market is finding its floor before the next expansion phase.  Analyst Says SHIB’s Consolidation May Be Ending A new chart analysis by crypto market expert Kamran Asghar has added a fresh layer of optimism for Shiba Inu holders. Sharing his insights on X social media, Asghar hinted at the possibility that SHIB’s long-term consolidation may be coming to an end. Related Reading: Shiba Inu Head And Shoulders Pattern Signals 540% Upshoot To New All-Time Highs The analyst noted that Shiba Inu’s accumulation pattern is strikingly similar to those of previous consolidation phases that preceded massive price rallies. The accompanying chart shows three distinct accumulation zones in the meme coin’s history. The first occurred before its 1,154.2% rally in late 2021, while the second phase led to a 501.23% surge in early 2024.  Now, Shiba Inu is trading within an extended accumulation zone again, and Asghar suggests this could be the setup for another explosive move. If the current pattern holds, the analyst predicts that the next breakout could see the meme coin’s price skyrocket toward $0.00009, marking a new all-time high. As of writing, Shibua Inu is trading at $0.0000126, meaning a rally to this projected target would represent a significant increase of approximately 614%. Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001264+0.95%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.022499+75.84%
Movement
MOVE$0.1276+3.31%
Share
NewsBTC2025/08/29 05:00
Share
Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

For far too long, the meme coin market has been flooded with a countless number of presales that offer neither engagement, utility, nor innovation.  Even after launch, most of these projects still relegate early participants to passive investors, and as a result, they often fade into obscurity quickly.  Pepenode, however, stands apart from the crowd, […]
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01321-0.30%
Memecoin
MEME$0.003006-3.25%
Farcana
FAR$0.000297+5.31%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/29 03:28
Share
BNB Chain Foundation: Has spent 100,000 USD each to purchase LISTA and CAKE tokens

BNB Chain Foundation: Has spent 100,000 USD each to purchase LISTA and CAKE tokens

PANews reported on June 19 that according to the official announcement, the BNB Chain Foundation has executed new asset purchase transactions, including spending $100,000 to purchase 45,439 CAKE tokens (about
Binance Coin
BNB$875.7+2.12%
PancakeSwap
CAKE$2.615+0.84%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0724+12.77%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 17:33
Share

