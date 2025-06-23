Circle's stock price rose by more than 16%, and its total market value exceeded USDC's circulating market value By: PANews 2025/06/23 22:39

U $0.0096 -1.53% MORE $0.10247 +1.85% USDC $0.9999 +0.02% ROSE $0.02552 -1.42% JUNE $0.0717 -1.51%

PANews reported on June 23 that the U.S. stock market showed that Circle's stock price had just risen by more than 16% during the trading session, setting a new record high. The total market value exceeded the circulation of USDC (US$61.2 billion).