Circle's stock price exceeds $260, with a total market value of approximately $58 billion By: PANews 2025/06/23 21:57

U $0.0096 -1.53% MORE $0.10252 +1.96% JUNE $0.0717 -1.51% NOW $0.00715 +6.24%

PANews reported on June 23 that the U.S. stock market showed that Circle's share price broke through $260 and is now $261, up more than 9% on the day, with a total market value of about $58 billion, close to USDC's total circulating market value of $61.2 billion.