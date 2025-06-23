Decoding the bottom signal: The crash and rebound scenario of the crypto market

By: PANews
2025/06/23 17:30

Author: Doc

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

The purpose of this article is to give you an understanding of how I identify key signals in the market. We need to understand the psychology behind risk and use this to our advantage to identify potential market bottoms.

1. Projects with lower consensus will collapse first

When uncertainty strikes, sellers will dump their least optimistic assets. For example, coins with low consensus will collapse first and lose money earlier.

Think about it logically: if you need money urgently, you would not sell your valuables, but those things that you don’t need normally and have no value.

Likewise, when traders are unsure of market trends or want to reduce risk, they will often sell their least emotionally attached assets to cash out.

This phenomenon happens every time Bitcoin reaches the top, and it is no coincidence. Altcoins did not rise after Bitcoin reached the top, but rose simultaneously with Bitcoin's peak. They showed a trace of fatigue in front of Bitcoin earlier, and peaked first several weeks ago.

This is an early warning sign. Smart traders will reduce their risk before others know what is going to happen.

2. Risk vs. Blue Chip Coins

Let’s go back to the previous logic: people will keep their cherished high-quality belongings for as long as possible, and will only reluctantly give them up when they have no other choice.

The most popular currencies usually try to hold on to their gains as much as possible. This is why Bitcoin always looks strong, and every week before a market crash, the Internet is always filled with tweets like "Why are you panicking? Bitcoin is obviously very stable."

Selling order:

a) First, there are junk coins

b) Then there are blue chip coins

c) All coins are sold off in the end

3. Reflexivity effect appears

Weakness breeds more weakness.

When whales start selling in the midst of depleted demand, it triggers market weakness. This is a typical feature of the chip distribution phase: weak takeover, depleted demand, and a long trend.

The shift in the characteristics of risky assets will cause core decision-makers among experienced traders to re-evaluate their strategies.

"I didn't sell at the top, but the nature of the market has changed. It's time to reduce exposure or close the position."

"If this kind of drop is considered a nuclear explosion, what else is hidden in my account?"

Suddenly: Position adjustments trigger larger sell-offs, which is reflexivity, a positive feedback loop of fading risk appetite.

4. Volatility: The Last Dance

When Bitcoin is about to plunge, the market often becomes strangely quiet: volatility drops sharply, the market fluctuates in a narrow range, and complacency reaches its peak.

Then, boom, it collapsed.

​​Now, let us focus on the market nature of balance and imbalance. ​​

Balance is achieved when market participants gradually reach a consensus on what is expensive and what is cheap. It's a dance. It's equilibrium.

Balance means calm. Known information has been digested, speculation has subsided, and volatility has narrowed.

This dance continues until one party gets bored, tired, or wants to go to the bar for another drink. That is, the buyer or seller is exhausted; or supply or demand changes.

The equilibrium is disturbed. Once it is disturbed: there is an imbalance.

Prices deviate wildly from their original positions. Value becomes unclear; volatility surges. Markets crave equilibrium and will actively seek it.

Prices often return to areas that recently formed an overbalance: such as high volume points, order blocks, comprehensive value areas, etc.

It is in these areas that you will see the most violent rebounds.

"​​The first test is the best time​​". The reaction of subsequent tests will gradually weaken. The situation becomes structured. Prices stabilize at new points. Volatility shrinks. Balance returns to the market.

5. Selling process and bottom identification

Capitulation is not the beginning of the end, but the end of the middle game.

a) Altcoins vs Bitcoin

In this cycle, altcoins tend to complete the main sell-off before Bitcoin crashes.

Recent example: Fartcoin fell 88% from its high before Bitcoin crashed in late February. Now that this pattern is established, we can use it as a trading signal when looking for market exhaustion signals (signs of bottoming).

While Bitcoin is still oscillating wildly and searching for a new equilibrium, the strongest altcoins will be the first to show signs of exhaustion in their relative strength.

Simply put, when Bitcoin enters the late stage of imbalance, one should look for high-quality alternative coins to establish a balanced position.

As participants, our goal is to capture these deviations.

"Has the market momentum shifted?"

"Is volatility narrowing?"

"Is the pace of selling slowing down?"

"When Bitcoin hits a new low, can it still hold up?"

The bottom signal in the second quarter:

  1. Weakened momentum (e.g. Fartcoin)
  2. SFP, deviation (such as Hype, Sui public chain)
  3. Higher lows vs Bitcoin lower lows (like Pepecoin)

Altcoins usually fall first, and their decline slows down after Bitcoin hits bottom.

Here’s the trick to identifying high-quality altcoins.

The weak will always be weak.

The strong ones quietly make plans before the market starts.

b) Bitcoin vs. S&P 500

Now let me give you a small exercise.

Integrating all the concepts in this article, perhaps the following phenomenon becomes reasonable:

  • Summer 23: Bitcoin peaked before the S&P 500 and bottomed out earlier
  • Summer 24: Bitcoin peaked before the S&P 500 and digested the S&P's plunge caused by macro factors at the low end of the range
  • 25 years to date: Bitcoin peaked before the S&P 500 and withstood the S&P’s 20% plunge at the bottom of the range

​​Core Conclusion​​

The market bottoming out is a process rather than an instantaneous completion: altcoins take the lead → Bitcoin takes over → S&P lags behind

​​Operational Essentials​​: Focus on observing the evolution of market structure rather than simply tracking sentiment fluctuations

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

Tether brings USD₮ to Bitcoin with RGB: native stablecoin, privacy, and reduced costs. Here's what's changing

Tether brings USD₮ to Bitcoin with RGB: native stablecoin, privacy, and reduced costs. Here’s what’s changing

USD₮ on Bitcoin debuts on RGB: Tether announces the arrival of its stablecoin in native version, with lighter transactions.
SphereX
HERE$0.000399+11.76%
The Cryptonomist2025/08/28 21:27
Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter

Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter

Morgen wordt erop of eronder voor Bitcoin (BTC). De tijd voor de favoriete inflatiemeter van de Amerikaanse centrale bank is weer aangebroken, en dit keer lijken de cijfers belangrijker te zijn dan ooit.  Inflatiedata is nu belangrijker dan ooit Het gaat hier om de zogenoemde PCE-prijsindex, wat staat voor Personal Consumption Expenditures. Het meet hoe de prijzen van goeden en diensten die Amerikanen consumeren veranderen.  De Federal Reserve (Amerikaanse centrale bank) geeft de voorkeur aan de PCE boven de meer bekende CPI (consumentenprijsindex) omdat het een groter scala aan uitgaven dekt en zich sneller aanpast aan veranderend consumptiegedrag. Naast de CPI hebben we ook nog de PPI (producentenprijsindex). Deze inflatiemeter zorgde twee weken terug voor een grote crash op de cryptomarkt. De prijzen voor producenten stegen veel harder dan verwacht. Omdat hogere kosten bij producenten vaak doorberekend worden aan de consument, zouden we dit terug kunnen zien bij de inflatiemeters voor consumenten. Dat is precies waar men nu bang voor is. Want we weten dat de centrale bank zich al een tijdje zorgen maakt voor een nieuwe opleving. Hoewel voorzitter Jerome Powell vorige week in een persconferentie zei dat de zorgen om de verzwakkende arbeidsmarkt groter zijn geworden, is inflatie nog altijd iets om in de gaten te houden. Investeerders wachten al sinds december vorig jaar op een nieuwe renteverlaging. Door de woorden van Powell lijkt de kans groot dat de beleidsmakers volgende maand de economie weer aan gaan jagen. Maar dan moeten er geen gekke dingen gebeuren wat betreft de inflatie.  Zo kan BTC reageren morgen Hieronder de verwachtingen voor de nieuwe lading inflatiecijfers van de maand juli: PCE-cijfers Verwachting Vorige (juni) PCE Prijsindex (jaarlijks) 2,6 procent 2,6 procent PCE prijsindex (maandelijks) 0,2 procent 0,3 procent Kern PCE Prijsindex (jaarlijks) 2,9 procent 2,8 procent Kern PCE Prijsindex (maandelijks) 0,3 procent 0,3 procent. Bij de kern-variant worden de volatiele onderdelen voedsel en energie weggelaten. Dit zijn de belangrijkste cijfers. Als de data lager binnenkomt dan verwacht, dan zou het logisch zijn als bitcoin reageert met een koersstijging. Hogere cijfers zouden de kans op een renteverlaging wat drukken en dus juist voor een daling kunnen zorgen.  Om 14:30 uur Nederlandse tijd weten we wat het allemaal is geworden. Het zou mooi zijn als bitcoin in ieder geval boven de 112.000 dollar weet te blijven. Bij een stijging is de zone 115.000 dollar de eerstvolgende weerstand.    Het bericht Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter is geschreven door Ivo Melchers en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,916.67-0.38%
Constellation
DAG$0.03334-5.60%
ArchLoot
AL$0.0797-0.12%
Coinstats2025/08/29 02:16
XRP Price Prediction: Expected to Reach $8, FindMining Launches XRP Mobile Mining App

XRP Price Prediction: Expected to Reach $8, FindMining Launches XRP Mobile Mining App

FindMining today announced the world's first XRP mobile mining app, which allows users to seamlessly participate remotely in mining rigs for major cryptocurrencies like BTC using XRP without the need for additional equipment or specialized skills.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,916.67-0.38%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003552-0.28%
XRP
XRP$2.9515-1.91%
Coinstats2025/08/29 02:17
