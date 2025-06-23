Analysis: Ethereum's downtrend is not over, leverage levels are still high By: PANews 2025/06/23 15:03

JUNE $0.0717 -1.51% NOT $0.001864 +1.52%

PANews June 23 news, according to Matrixport analysis, despite Bitcoin's attempt to rebound, seasonal patterns show that its probability of sustained breakthrough is low. To maintain technical validity, Bitcoin needs to remain above $105,000. However, the bigger concern is Ethereum, where leveraged traders have pushed up prices in the absence of fundamental support. Currently, Ethereum's price is mainly driven by futures positions, which makes it vulnerable to further declines. Ethereum has experienced a significant decline in the past few days, and leverage levels are still high, which increases the potential risk of price pressure.