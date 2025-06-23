Iran warns of "strong military action" against the US By: PANews 2025/06/23 14:34

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Jinshi, a spokesman for the Iranian Central Military Command said that "strong action" will be taken against the United States, and that the US intervention in the conflict has expanded the scope of the legitimate targets of the Iranian armed forces.