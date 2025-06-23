Bitcoin ETF demand drops sharply as geopolitical jitters rattle investor sentiment

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/23 15:20

Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds in the United States have recently experienced a sharp drop in inflows as investor sentiment continues to take a hit amid escalating geopolitical concerns.

According to data from SoSoValue, the 12 spot Bitcoin ETFs pulled in $1.02 billion over the past week, a significant drop of over 26% compared to the $1.39 billion these funds attracted the week before.

The week of June 16–20 started off strong. Bitcoin ETFs saw $412.2 million in inflows on Monday, followed by $216.48 million on Tuesday and $389.57 million on Wednesday. Thursday was a holiday in the U.S. due to Juneteenth, so markets were closed. But on Friday, inflows fell off a cliff, coming in at just $6.37 million, down about 98% from the average of the previous three trading days.

Most of Friday’s activity was concentrated in two major funds. BlackRock’s IBIT saw $46.91 million in inflows, but that was almost entirely offset by a massive $440.55 million outflow from Fidelity’s FBTC. The rest of the spot Bitcoin ETFs had no activity at all.

The significant drop in investor demand came as President Donald Trump set a two-week deadline to decide whether the U.S. would officially join Israel’s military campaign against Iran, an ally it’s long backed in the region. That uncertainty spooked markets and drove a broader pullback in risk-on assets like crypto.

While last week’s ETF flows reflected early caution, developments over the weekend added to the geopolitical strain and could further weigh on demand this week.

On June 22, American forces launched a coordinated airstrike on Iran, targeting three key nuclear sites. This marked a turning point in the crisis and intensified fears of a broader conflict.

In response, Iran vowed retaliation, warning of “everlasting” consequences and has even threatened to shut down the Strait of Hormuz, a critical passage for nearly 20% of the world’s oil supply. 

Oil traders are on high alert, with some analysts now projecting prices could spike to $120–$130 per barrel and potentially push U.S. inflation back toward 5%, a level not seen since March 2023, when the Fed was still actively raising rates.

Oil prices are often viewed as a barometer for global economic stability and can influence central bank policy decisions, which can impact investor demand for risk-on assets such as  Bitcoin.

As markets digested the news, investors started moving out of crypto and into traditional safe-haven assets like gold and defense-sector equities. 

Bitcoin felt the pressure, dropping over 2.8% to dip below $99,000 on June 22. Ethereum (ETH) took a bigger hit, tumbling around 9%, while other major altcoins, including Virtuals Protocol, Celestia, Aptos, and AB, were all down over 9% as well.

Despite the sell-off, Bitcoin (BTC) managed to rebound above $100,000 by press time. That recovery was fueled by a 75.8% spike in daily trading volume, which rose to $48.4 billion.

Meanwhile, derivatives activity surged as well, volume jumped 67% to $136 billion, according to data from Coinglass. This suggests some traders may have closed positions due to the uncertainty but are now testing the waters again.

Going forward, the trajectory of Bitcoin will likely be shaped by the pace of diplomatic resolution and the resilience of exchange-traded fund inflows against ongoing sell-side pressure, factors that have historically influenced its performance during periods of geopolitical crisis.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Tether brings USD₮ to Bitcoin with RGB: native stablecoin, privacy, and reduced costs. Here’s what’s changing

Tether brings USD₮ to Bitcoin with RGB: native stablecoin, privacy, and reduced costs. Here’s what’s changing

USD₮ on Bitcoin debuts on RGB: Tether announces the arrival of its stablecoin in native version, with lighter transactions.
SphereX
HERE$0.000399+11.76%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/28 21:27
Share
Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter

Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter

Morgen wordt erop of eronder voor Bitcoin (BTC). De tijd voor de favoriete inflatiemeter van de Amerikaanse centrale bank is weer aangebroken, en dit keer lijken de cijfers belangrijker te zijn dan ooit.  Inflatiedata is nu belangrijker dan ooit Het gaat hier om de zogenoemde PCE-prijsindex, wat staat voor Personal Consumption Expenditures. Het meet hoe de prijzen van goeden en diensten die Amerikanen consumeren veranderen.  De Federal Reserve (Amerikaanse centrale bank) geeft de voorkeur aan de PCE boven de meer bekende CPI (consumentenprijsindex) omdat het een groter scala aan uitgaven dekt en zich sneller aanpast aan veranderend consumptiegedrag. Naast de CPI hebben we ook nog de PPI (producentenprijsindex). Deze inflatiemeter zorgde twee weken terug voor een grote crash op de cryptomarkt. De prijzen voor producenten stegen veel harder dan verwacht. Omdat hogere kosten bij producenten vaak doorberekend worden aan de consument, zouden we dit terug kunnen zien bij de inflatiemeters voor consumenten. Dat is precies waar men nu bang voor is. Want we weten dat de centrale bank zich al een tijdje zorgen maakt voor een nieuwe opleving. Hoewel voorzitter Jerome Powell vorige week in een persconferentie zei dat de zorgen om de verzwakkende arbeidsmarkt groter zijn geworden, is inflatie nog altijd iets om in de gaten te houden. Investeerders wachten al sinds december vorig jaar op een nieuwe renteverlaging. Door de woorden van Powell lijkt de kans groot dat de beleidsmakers volgende maand de economie weer aan gaan jagen. Maar dan moeten er geen gekke dingen gebeuren wat betreft de inflatie.  Zo kan BTC reageren morgen Hieronder de verwachtingen voor de nieuwe lading inflatiecijfers van de maand juli: PCE-cijfers Verwachting Vorige (juni) PCE Prijsindex (jaarlijks) 2,6 procent 2,6 procent PCE prijsindex (maandelijks) 0,2 procent 0,3 procent Kern PCE Prijsindex (jaarlijks) 2,9 procent 2,8 procent Kern PCE Prijsindex (maandelijks) 0,3 procent 0,3 procent. Bij de kern-variant worden de volatiele onderdelen voedsel en energie weggelaten. Dit zijn de belangrijkste cijfers. Als de data lager binnenkomt dan verwacht, dan zou het logisch zijn als bitcoin reageert met een koersstijging. Hogere cijfers zouden de kans op een renteverlaging wat drukken en dus juist voor een daling kunnen zorgen.  Om 14:30 uur Nederlandse tijd weten we wat het allemaal is geworden. Het zou mooi zijn als bitcoin in ieder geval boven de 112.000 dollar weet te blijven. Bij een stijging is de zone 115.000 dollar de eerstvolgende weerstand.    Het bericht Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter is geschreven door Ivo Melchers en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,916.67-0.38%
Constellation
DAG$0.03334-5.60%
ArchLoot
AL$0.0797-0.12%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 02:16
Share
XRP Price Prediction: Expected to Reach $8, FindMining Launches XRP Mobile Mining App

XRP Price Prediction: Expected to Reach $8, FindMining Launches XRP Mobile Mining App

FindMining today announced the world’s first XRP mobile mining app, which allows users to seamlessly participate remotely in mining rigs for major cryptocurrencies like BTC using XRP without the need for additional equipment or specialized skills.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,916.67-0.38%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003552-0.28%
XRP
XRP$2.9515-1.91%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 02:17
Share

Trending News

More

Tether brings USD₮ to Bitcoin with RGB: native stablecoin, privacy, and reduced costs. Here’s what’s changing

Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter

XRP Price Prediction: Expected to Reach $8, FindMining Launches XRP Mobile Mining App

Doctors Relying on AI Became 20% Worse at Spotting Health Risks, Study Finds

The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year