An institution has used 112.96 million USDC to purchase 47,070 ETH in the past three days By: PANews 2025/06/23 11:18

USDC $0.9999 +0.02% JUNE $0.0717 -1.51% ETH $4,456.99 -2.82%

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Spot On Chain monitoring, an institution used 112.96 million USDC to purchase 47,070 ETH at an average price of US$2,400 during the market decline in the past three days. In the past 11 days, the institution has invested a total of $333.78 million in Wintermute and Coinbase over-the-counter transactions to acquire 132,535 ETH (average price of $2,518), and currently has a floating loss of $36.68 million (-11%). The previously obtained profits of more than $30 million are facing the risk of being reversed.