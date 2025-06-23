Crypto markets crash after US bombs Iran, Texas to add Bitcoin to official reserves | Weekly Recap

By: Crypto.news
2025/06/23 00:00
U
U$0.0096-16.52%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.504+0.48%
Major
MAJOR$0.15955-0.66%

A turbulent week in crypto ended with a sharp market downturn, as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and major altcoins plunged following U.S. airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites ordered by President Donald Trump.

While geopolitical shockwaves rattled prices and NFTs posted a double-digit drop, crypto venture funding remained surprisingly resilient, and Reddit made headlines for exploring iris-scanning technology to tackle identity challenges in the age of AI.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and other tokens plummet

  • The crypto market slumped over the weekend as geopolitical tensions escalated following President Trump’s order for U.S. forces to join Israel in bombing Iran’s nuclear sites.
  • Trump claimed the strikes “completely and totally obliterated” the facilities, prompting Iran to vow retaliation.
  • Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) fell by over 2.8% and 9%, respectively. Major altcoins like Virtuals Protocol, Celestia, AB, and Aptos dropped more than 9% in 24 hours.

Iran imposes curfew on domestic crypto exchanges

  • Earlier in the week, the Central Bank of Iran restricted exchange operating hours to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • The decision follows a politically motivated hack on Nobitex, the country’s largest trading platform, that led to losses exceeding $90 million.
  • The June 18 attack drained and burned assets, rendering them unrecoverable.

Reddit considers iris scans

  • Reddit is in talks to integrate Sam Altman’s World ID, a biometric verification system that scans irises without storing personal data, to address growing pressure from AI threats, age verification laws, and bot abuse.
  • The partnership would help Reddit verify user identity and age while preserving anonymity—an increasingly critical balance as regulators and researchers ramp up scrutiny of online platforms.

Coinbase unveils end-to-end stablecoin payments infrastructure

  • The solution, powered by Coinbase’s layer-2 network, Base, allows merchants to accept Circle’s stablecoin USDC without dealing with blockchain complexity.
  • Shopify, the first major partner, has already integrated the system, enabling its vast merchant base to receive near-instant, low-cost USDC payments from customers worldwide.

Crypto VC funding remains resilient

  • Last week, 18 crypto projects or startups secured a combined $159.5 million despite broader market volatility.
  • The week was dominated by infrastructure and AI-focused ventures, with EigenLayer leading the pack through a $70 million round backed by a16z crypto—bringing its total funding to $234.5 million. Other notable raises included PrismaX, Sparkchain AI, Gradient Network, Ubyx, and Units Network, each attracting $10 million or more from prominent investors like Pantera, Lightspeed, Galaxy Digital, and Coinbase Ventures.
  • The activity signals continued confidence in foundational crypto technologies and AI convergence, even as deal sizes concentrate around fewer, well-backed projects.

NFTs experience sharp drop

  • NFT sales fell by 18.43% to $116.9 million, according to data from CryptoSlam.
  • Despite the sales decline, market participation metrics show mixed results. NFT buyers remain flat at 1,061,348 (50.56% growth maintained).
  • NFT sellers rise by 8.09% to 38,494. NFT transactions have decreased slightly by 0.63% to 1,709,086.

KindlyMD, Nakamoto merger update

  • Utah-based telehealth provider KindlyMD is now channeling millions into Bitcoin via its expected merger with Nakamoto Holdings, the Bitcoin-focused investment firm founded by David Bailey.
  • They have secured an additional $51.5 million in PIPE financing, bringing their total committed capital for Bitcoin treasury accumulation to $763 million.
  • The latest round, priced at $5 per share in KindlyMD stock, was fully subscribed in under 72 hours, signaling strong institutional interest despite broader market uncertainty.

Texas Governor signs Bitcoin reserve bill

  • Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed Senate Bill 21, creating the Texas Strategic Bitcoin Reserve—a state-managed fund that will hold Bitcoin as a long-term financial asset.
  • Operated independently from the general treasury, the reserve is designed to bolster financial resilience and hedge against inflation.
  • Only assets with a market cap over $500 billion—currently just Bitcoin—qualify. The fund will be overseen by the Texas Comptroller and advised by a three-member crypto investment committee.

X makes good on ‘super app’ idea

  • X, formerly Twitter, is expanding its push to become a “super app” by developing in-app investment and trading features, according to the Financial Times.
  • Under Elon Musk’s ownership, the platform is evolving into an all-in-one financial hub, with CEO Linda Yaccarino confirming plans to integrate a wide range of financial services.
  • The move builds on Musk’s crypto-friendly reputation and aims to position X as a central platform for both social and financial activity.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Tether brings USD₮ to Bitcoin with RGB: native stablecoin, privacy, and reduced costs. Here’s what’s changing

Tether brings USD₮ to Bitcoin with RGB: native stablecoin, privacy, and reduced costs. Here’s what’s changing

USD₮ on Bitcoin debuts on RGB: Tether announces the arrival of its stablecoin in native version, with lighter transactions.
SphereX
HERE$0.000399+11.76%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/28 21:27
Share
Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter

Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter

Morgen wordt erop of eronder voor Bitcoin (BTC). De tijd voor de favoriete inflatiemeter van de Amerikaanse centrale bank is weer aangebroken, en dit keer lijken de cijfers belangrijker te zijn dan ooit.  Inflatiedata is nu belangrijker dan ooit Het gaat hier om de zogenoemde PCE-prijsindex, wat staat voor Personal Consumption Expenditures. Het meet hoe de prijzen van goeden en diensten die Amerikanen consumeren veranderen.  De Federal Reserve (Amerikaanse centrale bank) geeft de voorkeur aan de PCE boven de meer bekende CPI (consumentenprijsindex) omdat het een groter scala aan uitgaven dekt en zich sneller aanpast aan veranderend consumptiegedrag. Naast de CPI hebben we ook nog de PPI (producentenprijsindex). Deze inflatiemeter zorgde twee weken terug voor een grote crash op de cryptomarkt. De prijzen voor producenten stegen veel harder dan verwacht. Omdat hogere kosten bij producenten vaak doorberekend worden aan de consument, zouden we dit terug kunnen zien bij de inflatiemeters voor consumenten. Dat is precies waar men nu bang voor is. Want we weten dat de centrale bank zich al een tijdje zorgen maakt voor een nieuwe opleving. Hoewel voorzitter Jerome Powell vorige week in een persconferentie zei dat de zorgen om de verzwakkende arbeidsmarkt groter zijn geworden, is inflatie nog altijd iets om in de gaten te houden. Investeerders wachten al sinds december vorig jaar op een nieuwe renteverlaging. Door de woorden van Powell lijkt de kans groot dat de beleidsmakers volgende maand de economie weer aan gaan jagen. Maar dan moeten er geen gekke dingen gebeuren wat betreft de inflatie.  Zo kan BTC reageren morgen Hieronder de verwachtingen voor de nieuwe lading inflatiecijfers van de maand juli: PCE-cijfers Verwachting Vorige (juni) PCE Prijsindex (jaarlijks) 2,6 procent 2,6 procent PCE prijsindex (maandelijks) 0,2 procent 0,3 procent Kern PCE Prijsindex (jaarlijks) 2,9 procent 2,8 procent Kern PCE Prijsindex (maandelijks) 0,3 procent 0,3 procent. Bij de kern-variant worden de volatiele onderdelen voedsel en energie weggelaten. Dit zijn de belangrijkste cijfers. Als de data lager binnenkomt dan verwacht, dan zou het logisch zijn als bitcoin reageert met een koersstijging. Hogere cijfers zouden de kans op een renteverlaging wat drukken en dus juist voor een daling kunnen zorgen.  Om 14:30 uur Nederlandse tijd weten we wat het allemaal is geworden. Het zou mooi zijn als bitcoin in ieder geval boven de 112.000 dollar weet te blijven. Bij een stijging is de zone 115.000 dollar de eerstvolgende weerstand.    Het bericht Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter is geschreven door Ivo Melchers en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,954.56-0.21%
Constellation
DAG$0.03371-5.12%
ArchLoot
AL$0.079-1.00%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 02:16
Share
XRP Price Prediction: Expected to Reach $8, FindMining Launches XRP Mobile Mining App

XRP Price Prediction: Expected to Reach $8, FindMining Launches XRP Mobile Mining App

FindMining today announced the world’s first XRP mobile mining app, which allows users to seamlessly participate remotely in mining rigs for major cryptocurrencies like BTC using XRP without the need for additional equipment or specialized skills.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,954.56-0.21%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003559+0.33%
XRP
XRP$2.9512-1.89%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/29 02:17
Share

Trending News

More

Tether brings USD₮ to Bitcoin with RGB: native stablecoin, privacy, and reduced costs. Here’s what’s changing

Grote dag morgen voor Bitcoin: markt vreest voor belangrijkste inflatiemeter

XRP Price Prediction: Expected to Reach $8, FindMining Launches XRP Mobile Mining App

Pantera’s associated wallet receives over $4.5 million in HYPE tokens from Nonco

Doctors Relying on AI Became 20% Worse at Spotting Health Risks, Study Finds