Lummis’ RISE Act is ‘timely and needed’ but short on details By: PANews 2025/06/22 22:06

AI $0.128 -1.99% MAY $0.04501 +1.74% ACT $0.04147 +3.49%

Senator Lummis’ RISE Act may be a good start, but does it ask too much of doctors, lawyers and engineers — while shielding AI developers?