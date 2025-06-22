Hyperliquid's two whales shorting BTC have accumulated a floating profit of more than $15.34 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to @ai_9684xtpa’s monitoring, the two Hyperliquid whales that shorted Bitcoin have accumulated a floating profit of more than $15.34 million:
1. The so-called "Insider" played it safe this time: the position is worth $111 million, the opening price is $107,766.3, and the current floating profit is $8.1 million;
2. The whale positions that have shorted BTC four times since March 2025 are worth $93.88 million, with an opening price of $108,467.1 and a current floating profit of $7.24 million.
