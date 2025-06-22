A whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, and now has a floating loss of about $22 million By: PANews 2025/06/22 22:13

SOL $212.75 +2.43% HYPE $46.16 -5.71% XRP $2.9529 -1.77% JUNE $0.0738 +1.37% ADA $0.8459 -2.16% NOW $0.00713 +5.62%

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens detection, a whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, involving assets including SOL, ETH, HYPE, XRP, ADA, etc. Due to the short-term plunge in the crypto market, the whale now has a floating loss of approximately US$22 million.