The Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities By: PANews 2025/06/22 21:57

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi citing CCTV reports, the UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting on the US attack on Iran's nuclear facilities at 3 pm local time on June 22, which is 3 am Beijing time tomorrow (June 23).