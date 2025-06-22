Trader 0xcB92's ETH short position now has a floating profit of $21.45 million By: PANews 2025/06/22 10:42

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, the smart trader 0xcB92 has not yet closed his short position of 40,000 ETH (90.3 million USD), with unrealized profits exceeding 21.45 million USD. This address has made a profit of more than 20 million USD from trading ETH in the past month.