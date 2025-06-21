A whale deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid to buy HYPE By: PANews 2025/06/21 15:22

HYPE $46.37 -5.59% USDC $0.9998 +0.01% ORDER $0.1798 +3.33% JUNE $0.0738 +1.37%

PANews reported on June 21 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a whale deposited 10 million USDC into Hyperliquid, and then intended to purchase HYPE through a TWAP order.