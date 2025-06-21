Circle: CCTP V2 is now live on Solana blockchain

By: PANews
2025/06/21 11:30
PANews reported on June 21 that Circle tweeted that its cross-chain transfer protocol CCTP V2 has been launched on the Solana blockchain, supporting developers and users to quickly transfer funds, as well as smart contract integration for post-transfer operations, protected by Circle without the need for additional trust assumptions. Other blockchains that currently support CCTP V2 include Arbitrum, AVAX, Base, Ethereum, Linea, Optimism, Sonic Labs, and World Chain.

US President's envoy calls on Musk: Starlink will be launched for free in Iran in the next few weeks

PANews reported on June 22 that according to a report by Jinshi citing Xinhua News Agency, Richard Grenell, special envoy of US President Trump, posted on the social platform X
The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

PANews reported on June 19 that the Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%, remaining unchanged for the fourth consecutive meeting, in line with market expectations. The
Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) analysts believe Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading below its fair value as its price volatility falls to historic lows, narrowing the asset's risk-read more
