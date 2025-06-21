Yupp — active in the project with an eye on the drop

By: Incrypted
2025/06/21
Yupp is a platform for searching, testing and comparing AI models. Users can freely interact with neural networks, and developers can compare and analyse cutting-edge AI solutions.

The team has raised $33 million in funding from Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Coinbase Ventures, and others.

Right now, you can farm Yupp points for free, which can possibly be exchanged for tokens in the future.

In the guide we will consider what activities you should do in the project with an eye on the drop.

  1. Go to the site and join the mail:
Registering on the platform. Data: yupp.ai
  1. Write your first prompt and send it:
Writing our first prompt. Data: yupp.ai
  1. Choose one of the answers and add comments:
Adding comments to the response. Data: yupp.ai
  1. Further we continue to use the chat in the project to get points:
Getting points. Data: yupp.ai
  1. Join Discord to follow announcements.

A project with the support of large funds and an interesting idea. Perhaps we will get tokens for testing and farming points in the future.

Subscribe to the project’s social networks so as not to miss important updates.

Highlights:

  • using chat with artificial intelligence;
  • collecting points.

If you have any questions when going through the activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.

Useful links: Website | X | Discord

