Coinbase Opens POPCAT and SQD Token Trading to German Residents By: PANews 2025/06/20 21:16

PANews reported on June 20 that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that Popcat (POPCAT) and Subsquid (SQD) are now open to German residents.