Norwegian listed company Standard Supply invested approximately $4.97 million in Bitcoin for the first time By: PANews 2025/06/20 19:58

PANews reported on June 20 that Norwegian listed company Standard Supply AS (OSE: STSU) announced that it will be renamed StandardCoin and has completed its first investment of 50 million Norwegian kroner (about 4.97 million US dollars) in Bitcoin, officially entering the field of digital assets. The investment is managed by a top regulated custodian and aims to promote financial innovation. CEO Eldar Paulsrud said that the investment was carefully planned and focused on security and risk management. In the future, the company will promote the development of the digital asset ecosystem as a responsible market participant. The company may further disclose strategic adjustments and investment plans in the future.