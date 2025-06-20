China’s Ant Group denies rumors about an RWA and stablecoin joint venture

ANTTIME
Allo
Ant Group denies rumors of a collaboration between Ant Financial Technology and publicly-listed Chinese company Hainan Huatie involving partnerships in RWA and stablecoins.

In an official statement shared on the social platform WeChat, the fintech arm of Alibaba addressed rumors circulating about its digital technologies arm collaborating with another Chinese company to pursue web3-related ventures. The company in question is Hainan Huatie, a Chinese company that provides AI-computing services.

According to the press release, there’s been widespread speculation that the digital technology firm is gearing up for a cooperation with Hainan Huatie involving stablecoins and real-world assets. The company clarified that there have no formal agreement, business arrangement nor project implementation between the two parties.

In addition, Ant Group also took the opportunity to shed light on any other rumored false collaborations involving Ant Digital with regards to web3 topics RWAs and stablecoins.

“In addition, some companies in the market have recently hyped up hot concepts such as RWA and stablecoins, implying false cooperation with Ant Financial,” wrote the Ant Group in its release.

“Investors and partners are advised to carefully identify market rumors and pay attention to investment risks,” continued the company.

The company threatened entities spreading misinformation with legal action, specifically “unauthorized use of our company’s name for improper publicity.” Whether this claim is related to an earlier report on Ant International seeking stablecoin licenses in Hong Kong, Singapore and Luxembourg, as previously reported by crypto.news, remains unclear.

On June 12, a company spokesperson confirmed that Ant Group’s International arm has plans to obtain stablecoin issuer license in Hong Kong after the city’s Stablecoins Ordinance takes effect in August 2025.

According to the new law, all entities that intend to issue stablecoins pegged to the Hong Kong dollars or operate in the region must obtain a license from the the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

As Bitcoin encounters a "value winter", real-world gold is recasting the iron curtain of value on the blockchain.
The Federal Reserve continues to keep interest rates unchanged and still expects two rate cuts this year

PANews reported on June 19 that the Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4.25%-4.50%, remaining unchanged for the fourth consecutive meeting, in line with market expectations.
Bitcoin Undervalued Compared To Gold, Fair Value At $126,000: JPMorgan

JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) analysts believe Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is trading below its fair value as its price volatility falls to historic lows, narrowing the asset's risk-read more
