Analysis: The number of new Bitcoin wallet addresses has stabilized, and whale accounts and institutional funds dominate the market By: PANews 2025/06/20 15:09

JUNE $0.0712 -2.19% WALLET $0.02659 -2.24%

PANews reported on June 20 that according to a Matrixport report, Bitcoin ETFs attracted over $45 billion in inflows, with an average monthly inflow of $2.6 billion, and strong demand from institutions and enterprises. However, the price of Bitcoin stagnated around $105,000, and the number of new wallet addresses also stabilized. The report pointed out that market supply is being absorbed by a small number of investors with strong financial resources, limited inflows from retail investors, and whale accounts and institutional funds dominate the market. Future price trends may face a key test.