Semler Scientific reveals plans to buy 105,000 BTC by 2027

Semler Scientific (SMLR) announced a three-year plan on Thursday to boost its Bitcoin holdings to 105,000 BTC by the end of 2027. The announcement comes after it appointed a new executive to spearhead its Bitcoin strategy.

Semler Scientific looks to inject 105,000 BTC into treasury by 2027

Nasdaq-listed healthcare company Semler Scientific (SMLR) has named Joe Burnett as its new Director of Bitcoin Strategy, according to a press release on Thursday. The company claims that Burnett's inclusion could help advance its Bitcoin treasury strategy and “deliver long-term value to our stockholders.”

Alongside the appointment, the firm revealed a bold three-year plan to acquire up to 105,000 BTC. The company intends to fund the purchases through a combination of equity and debt financing, as well as cash flow from its operations.

Semler aims to hold 10,000 BTC by the end of 2025, 42,000 BTC by the close of 2026 and ultimately 105,000 BTC by the end of 2027. The company currently holds 4,449 BTC in its treasury, worth about $464 million at current prices.

Semler claims it has achieved a 287% BTC yield and realized a $177 million gain on its bitcoin holdings as of June 3, 2025, since adopting the Bitcoin Standard in May 2024.

The company also claims to be the second public company in the US to have adopted a Bitcoin treasury strategy, following Michael Saylor's Strategy.

Semler introduced its Bitcoin strategy with its first-ever BTC purchase on May 28, acquiring 581 BTC for $40 million at the time. It went on to increase its holdings to 929 BTC at a total cost of $63 million by August 2024.

“Semler Scientific is committed to massively growing its Bitcoin treasury in a highly accretive manner for stockholders, guided by a long-term conviction that Bitcoin is the ultimate long-duration asset to hold,” said Joe Burnett in the press release.

Semler Scientific's stock rose over 11% on Thursday following the announcement.