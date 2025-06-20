Jupiter DAO suspends governance voting until the end of 2025, continues to issue staking rewards

PANews reported on June 20 that Jupiter DAO announced that it will suspend all governance votes until the end of 2025 to focus on promoting Jupiter products and community development. At the same time, the existing staking rewards will be extended to the end of 2025, and all stakers can continue to receive relevant rewards.

