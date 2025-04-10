From tariffs to AGI, here are 10 current AI application trends

By: PANews
2025/04/10 16:27
SphereX
HERE$0.000389+8.96%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.13+1.40%
Major
MAJOR$0.1615+1.73%
Delysium
AGI$0.04545+1.72%
Ghiblification
GHIBLI$0.00198-12.03%

Author: 0xJeff

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

1. The Trump administration uses artificial intelligence to formulate tariffs

How are tariffs calculated to balance the U.S. trade deficit?

The chatbot suggested dividing the trade deficit by imports, which appears to be the approach the White House is taking.

From tariffs to AGI, here are 10 current AI application trends

2. Everything can be Ghibli

Now everyone uses ChatGPT to turn pictures into Ghibli-style pictures, create comic stories, make emoticons, and generate any image they can think of.

Now non-artists can unleash their creativity and create beautiful works of art for their content.

From tariffs to AGI, here are 10 current AI application trends

3. Video-generating AI capabilities continue to develop rapidly

Runway just launched Gen-4 Turbo: it only takes 30 seconds to generate a 10-second high-quality video

Pika Labs introduces Multi-Frame feature: convert up to 5 frames from your photo into a 25-second video.

From tariffs to AGI, here are 10 current AI application trends

4. Artificial intelligence becomes more human-like with natural voices

Eleven Labs, known for its natural, lifelike voices and advanced voice cloning technology, has just launched its MCP server.

You can now enable a voice agent to automatically call your local pizza restaurant to place your order.

From tariffs to AGI, here are 10 current AI application trends

5. Knowing how to use AI has become a basic requirement

Tobi Lutke, CEO of Shopify, stressed that AI has become an essential tool for all employees (also included in KPI assessments).

This shows the trend of AI-enhanced jobs: AI + high-performance employees = 100 times work efficiency

6. We are one step closer to autonomous cryptocurrency trading agents

Cod3x is moving towards v0.6 with new transaction templates, knowledge graph, target chains, and UX improvements for trading and portfolios.

Version v0.6 kicks off the $1.5 million smart trading competition hosted by Sophon.

7. Personal AGI?

Eternal AI previewed its v2 version of "Personal AGI", hoping to achieve 100% local operation and privacy protection, and no longer share data with centralized entities.

The team has been working towards fully decentralized AI, as seen in their previous products such as tokenized decentralized video.

8. Vibe-coding popularity reaches all-time high

Vibe-coding and no-code tools continue to gain traction, and we are at the beginning of a new era where anyone can develop AI applications without writing code.

People who didn't use tools were considered primitive.

From tariffs to AGI, here are 10 current AI application trends

9. With great vibe-coding power comes great responsibility

Due to the low switching costs between platforms, the user churn rate is extremely high.

When apps and agents don’t perform up to expectations, users can easily switch to other products if competitors offer better features and pricing plans.

10. Bittensor subnet becomes a new PvE game battlefield

Over the past few weeks, several of Bittensor’s subnets have performed extremely well.

  • Gradients SN56: Up more than 650% since March low
  • Chutes SN64: Up more than 120%
  • Nova SN68: Up more than 250%

In addition, there are many sub-networks that outperform the market.

From tariffs to AGI, here are 10 current AI application trends

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is experiencing renewed interest after fresh data revealed a massive 300% spike in on-chain activity. The meme coin recorded one of its most significant surges in transaction volume in months, indicating a possible sign of the market bottoming as large holders seemingly prepare for the next leg.  Shiba Inu Sees Explosive On-Chain Growth Shiba Inu’s on-chain activity has erupted in recent days, with token transfer volumes recording a major increase. According to Etherscan’s data, on August 25, SHIB’s transfer volume surged over 4.25 trillion tokens, representing a 300% increase from the 1.13 trillion recorded the previous day. This sudden rise highlights renewed liquidity flows and investor participation, possibly signaling that Shiba Inu may be gearing up for a market bottom.  Related Reading: Shiba Inu 699,000% Imbalance: What Happened To Trigger It? Interestingly, despite the dramatic surge in volume, transaction counts did not follow the same upward trend. Data shows that while August 24 saw 5,478 transfers, the number slightly declined to 5,355 on August 25, marking a drop of 123 transactions. This disparity suggests that the spike in Shiba Inu’s on-chain volume was not driven by a higher number of transfers, but rather by larger transaction sizes, indicating renewed whale activity or significant reallocations within the ecosystem.  As of August 27, SHIB’s transfer volume slightly cooled to 3.26 trillion tokens, with transaction counts dropping significantly to 4,811. Despite this reduction, the metric still reflects a strong level of on-chain engagement compared to prior weeks. With the Shiba Inu price currently consolidating around the $0.000012 range, the recent surge in transfer volume may suggest that the market is finding its floor before the next expansion phase.  Analyst Says SHIB’s Consolidation May Be Ending A new chart analysis by crypto market expert Kamran Asghar has added a fresh layer of optimism for Shiba Inu holders. Sharing his insights on X social media, Asghar hinted at the possibility that SHIB’s long-term consolidation may be coming to an end. Related Reading: Shiba Inu Head And Shoulders Pattern Signals 540% Upshoot To New All-Time Highs The analyst noted that Shiba Inu’s accumulation pattern is strikingly similar to those of previous consolidation phases that preceded massive price rallies. The accompanying chart shows three distinct accumulation zones in the meme coin’s history. The first occurred before its 1,154.2% rally in late 2021, while the second phase led to a 501.23% surge in early 2024.  Now, Shiba Inu is trading within an extended accumulation zone again, and Asghar suggests this could be the setup for another explosive move. If the current pattern holds, the analyst predicts that the next breakout could see the meme coin’s price skyrocket toward $0.00009, marking a new all-time high. As of writing, Shibua Inu is trading at $0.0000126, meaning a rally to this projected target would represent a significant increase of approximately 614%. Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001265+1.03%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.02227+70.10%
Movement
MOVE$0.1277+3.48%
Share
NewsBTC2025/08/29 05:00
Share
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.44387+6.69%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
A whale shorted BTC four times and made a profit of about $14.96 million

A whale shorted BTC four times and made a profit of about $14.96 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to @ai_9684xtpa, the short-selling Hyperliquid whale currently still holds a BTC position of $103 million (1007 BTC), with an opening price of $108,467.1
Bitcoin
BTC$112,464.95+0.96%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.073+13.70%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 09:13
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

A whale shorted BTC four times and made a profit of about $14.96 million

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

BlackRock CEO's annual letter to investors: Bitcoin may challenge the global status of the US dollar, and tokenization is the future financial highway