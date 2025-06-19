Data: Currently, more than 100 companies hold more than 830,000 BTC By: PANews 2025/06/19 23:00

BTC $112,038.07 -0.02% MORE $0.1027 +2.08% JUNE $0.0725 -0.41% HOLD $0.00003111 +5.27%

PANews reported on June 19 that according to data updated by Cointelegraph, more than 100 companies currently hold more than 830,000 BTC.