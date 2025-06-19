Alchemy Pay will launch Alchemy Chain in Q4 and plans to issue its own stablecoin By: PANews 2025/06/19 20:54

PANews reported on June 19 that according to official news, Alchemy Pay, a fiat-to-cryptocurrency payment gateway, announced that it will launch Alchemy Chain, a blockchain designed for stablecoin payments, in the fourth quarter of 2025. Shortly after the chain goes online, the platform will launch its own stablecoin. Alchemy Chain aims to facilitate seamless conversions between international stablecoins (such as USDT and USDC) and regional stablecoins (such as EURC and MBRL), while bringing together liquidity across different blockchains and regulatory environments.