Blockchain startup Units.Network completes $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Techinasia, blockchain startup Units.Network has completed a $10 million financing, led by Nimbus Capital, and other investors have not been disclosed. The project is based on the Waves protocol and the funds will be used for infrastructure upgrades and AI product development.

Newly developed products include AI Launchpad and AI Liquidity Manager, which are planned to be launched this year. The former aims to lower the threshold for developers, while the latter focuses on optimizing on-chain market liquidity. The project recently launched a performance funding program through the community DAO to incentivize application development. Part of the funds will also be used to expand the capacity of verification nodes and improve cross-chain liquidity.