Paul Atkins officially takes over as SEC chairman: What does this mean for cryptocurrencies?

By: PANews
2025/04/12 13:05
MAY
MAY$0.04558+3.49%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0019+5.32%

By Connor Sephton , CryptoNews

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

It’s official. Paul Atkins will become the next chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The Senate confirmed the nomination by a vote of 52 to 44, and the final hearing went smoothly.

Paul Atkins tried to distinguish himself from his predecessor Gary Gensler at the hearing, saying: “I have been leading the industry’s efforts for digital assets since 2017, and I have witnessed how the lack of regulation and ambiguity in digital assets has created uncertainty in the market and inhibited innovation.”

He went on to say that one of the top priorities when developing rules for the cryptocurrency industry is to take a “rational, coherent and principled approach.”

Senate Banking Committee member Tim Scott, another crypto supporter on Capitol Hill, welcomed the appointment, adding: “Chairman Paul Atkins will also provide regulatory clarity for digital assets, allowing American innovation to flourish and ensuring we remain competitive on the global stage.”

This is significant because during the Gensler era, the SEC has long been accused of taking an “enforcement-style approach” to regulation, viewing the entire crypto industry as a “Wild West” rife with fraud.

In contrast, Paul Atkins has served as an advisor to some of the largest companies in the digital asset space for many years, including cryptocurrency exchanges and decentralized finance platforms.

Paul Atkins Net Worth Revealed

Candidates for public office are required to declare their finances under strict disclosure rules.

Paul Atkins and his wife Sarah have assets worth more than $328 million. According to Bloomberg, Paul Atkins has become the richest US SEC chairman in decades.

Among them, a small part of Paul Atkins’ wealth is actually tied to digital assets, as follows:

  • Hold up to $500,000 in call options at Securitize
  • Up to $500,000 in equity in Anchorage Digital
  • Up to $5 million in assets held in crypto investment fund Off The Chain Capital.

All of these assets must be divested due to potential conflicts of interest, but Paul Atkins’ connection to Securitize is noteworthy, as he served on the company’s board of directors. The company has been working hard to position itself as a market leader in the tokenization of real-world assets (RWA), which is expected to become one of the major technology themes of the 2020s.

What happens next?

Before Paul Atkins became chairman of the SEC, the commission was busy with many cases initiated during Gensler's tenure.

The investigation into Crypto.com has been dropped. The regulator has reached an agreement with Ripple, which means a multi-year lawsuit is coming to an end. Cases against Kraken, Tron, Consensys, Gemini, OpenSea, Coinbase, and Robinhood have also been closed.

At the same time, Hester Peirce, the “mother of cryptocurrency,” will lead a special task force focused on digital assets. The task force’s top priorities include defining whether digital assets are securities, reviewing what does and does not fall under the jurisdiction of the U.S. SEC, and providing clear guidance for lending and pledging.

This means that one of the most important decisions facing Paul Atkins is whether to approve a series of exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that track the spot prices of small altcoins, joining the ranks of existing ETFs on Wall Street, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum.

A string of filings have been delayed in recent months — a sign that SEC officials are trying to stall until a new chairman is appointed. Approval of funds focused on XRP and SOL is of particular significance because it could open the door to products that track a wide range of digital assets.

There were enthusiastic reactions to the confirmation of Paul Atkins' nomination. Senator Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming said, "I believe his leadership will bring positive changes." Republican French Hill, chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, hoped that he could "repeal the harmful, anti-consumer regulations introduced during Gensler's administration."

While it is believed that Paul Atkins' appointment will help cryptocurrency companies accelerate innovation and remove obstacles, he may not be able to bring the strong momentum that investors expect. The continued uncertainty surrounding Trump's tariff policy and the global economy (not to mention the worsening trade war) means that the many unfavorable factors facing Bitcoin are far beyond his control.

Related reading: Before officially taking charge, can the SEC’s “conversational governance” make the crypto world flourish?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is experiencing renewed interest after fresh data revealed a massive 300% spike in on-chain activity. The meme coin recorded one of its most significant surges in transaction volume in months, indicating a possible sign of the market bottoming as large holders seemingly prepare for the next leg.  Shiba Inu Sees Explosive On-Chain Growth Shiba Inu’s on-chain activity has erupted in recent days, with token transfer volumes recording a major increase. According to Etherscan’s data, on August 25, SHIB’s transfer volume surged over 4.25 trillion tokens, representing a 300% increase from the 1.13 trillion recorded the previous day. This sudden rise highlights renewed liquidity flows and investor participation, possibly signaling that Shiba Inu may be gearing up for a market bottom.  Related Reading: Shiba Inu 699,000% Imbalance: What Happened To Trigger It? Interestingly, despite the dramatic surge in volume, transaction counts did not follow the same upward trend. Data shows that while August 24 saw 5,478 transfers, the number slightly declined to 5,355 on August 25, marking a drop of 123 transactions. This disparity suggests that the spike in Shiba Inu’s on-chain volume was not driven by a higher number of transfers, but rather by larger transaction sizes, indicating renewed whale activity or significant reallocations within the ecosystem.  As of August 27, SHIB’s transfer volume slightly cooled to 3.26 trillion tokens, with transaction counts dropping significantly to 4,811. Despite this reduction, the metric still reflects a strong level of on-chain engagement compared to prior weeks. With the Shiba Inu price currently consolidating around the $0.000012 range, the recent surge in transfer volume may suggest that the market is finding its floor before the next expansion phase.  Analyst Says SHIB’s Consolidation May Be Ending A new chart analysis by crypto market expert Kamran Asghar has added a fresh layer of optimism for Shiba Inu holders. Sharing his insights on X social media, Asghar hinted at the possibility that SHIB’s long-term consolidation may be coming to an end. Related Reading: Shiba Inu Head And Shoulders Pattern Signals 540% Upshoot To New All-Time Highs The analyst noted that Shiba Inu’s accumulation pattern is strikingly similar to those of previous consolidation phases that preceded massive price rallies. The accompanying chart shows three distinct accumulation zones in the meme coin’s history. The first occurred before its 1,154.2% rally in late 2021, while the second phase led to a 501.23% surge in early 2024.  Now, Shiba Inu is trading within an extended accumulation zone again, and Asghar suggests this could be the setup for another explosive move. If the current pattern holds, the analyst predicts that the next breakout could see the meme coin’s price skyrocket toward $0.00009, marking a new all-time high. As of writing, Shibua Inu is trading at $0.0000126, meaning a rally to this projected target would represent a significant increase of approximately 614%. Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001265+1.03%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.02227+70.10%
Movement
MOVE$0.1277+3.48%
Share
NewsBTC2025/08/29 05:00
Share
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
Edge
EDGE$0.44387+6.69%
Share
PANews2023/04/06 12:01
Share
A whale shorted BTC four times and made a profit of about $14.96 million

A whale shorted BTC four times and made a profit of about $14.96 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to @ai_9684xtpa, the short-selling Hyperliquid whale currently still holds a BTC position of $103 million (1007 BTC), with an opening price of $108,467.1
Bitcoin
BTC$112,464.95+0.96%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.073+13.70%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 09:13
Share

Trending News

More

Shiba Inu Sees 300% Surge In This Major Metric, Is The Bottom In?

Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei

A whale shorted BTC four times and made a profit of about $14.96 million

Pepenode ($PEPENODE) Nears $500k In Presale – Is This The Next Big Meme Utility Token?

BlackRock CEO's annual letter to investors: Bitcoin may challenge the global status of the US dollar, and tokenization is the future financial highway